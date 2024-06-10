Scotland captain Andy Robertson sparks concern after leaving training early

Captain Andy Robertson came off early during Scotland’s first training session in Germany ahead of Friday’s Euro 2024 opener against the host country in Munich.

Steve Clarke’s men took part in an open training session in the Stadion am Groben in Garmisch-Partenkirchen where hundreds of locals turned up in the rain to see Scotland being put through their paces.

However, there was some concern when Liverpool left-back Robertson had to go off and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland did not take part in the full session either.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong returned to training after recovering from a muscle injury and went through an individual programme.

Clarke is already without the services of Lyndon Dykes, Ben Doak, Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Jacob Brown.