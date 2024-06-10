Tom Curry named in England’s summer tour squad despite limited game time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tom Curry named in England’s summer tour squad despite limited game time

By Press Association
Tom Curry made a cameo appearance in Sale’s Premiership play-off defeat by Bath on June 1 (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Curry made a cameo appearance in Sale’s Premiership play-off defeat by Bath on June 1 (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Curry has been included in an England squad that contains seven players from newly crowned Gallagher Premiership champions Northampton.

Curry features in the 36-man group that will depart for the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand on Wednesday despite having played just 34 minutes since the World Cup.

The 25-year-old flanker recovered from a hip injury that he described as a “car crash” in time to make a cameo appearance in Sale’s Premiership play-off defeat by Bath on June 1.

Sharks boss Alex Sanderson said after the match that if Curry was taken on tour, it would be “guaranteed” to shorten his career.

Northampton are rewarded for toppling Bath in Saturday’s Premiership final with a strong contingent including uncapped wing Ollie Sleightholme, the league’s leading try scorer this season.

Saints hooker Curtis Langdon was expected to be picked but is absent having sustained an injury at Twickenham.

Sleightholme is one of six players yet to make their debut included in the squad, alongside Harlequins prop Fin Baxter, Bristol hooker Gabriel Oghre, Sale’s Joe Carpenter and Tom Roebuck and Harlequins centre Luke Northmore.

England announced on Sunday that George Ford would sit out the tour following a recurrence of an Achilles injury sustained in 2022, placing Fin Smith and Marcus Smith in a straight shootout at fly-half.

Ollie Sleightholme in action for Northampton
Ollie Sleightholme is one of six uncapped players in the squad (Robbie Stephenson/PA).

Head coach Steve Borthwick has opted to take just two playmakers, leaving Charlie Atkinson at home, with George Furbank and Henry Slade providing cover for the number 10 jersey.

Jack can Poortvliet has missed out on one of the three scrum-half slots after Alex Mitchell, Ben Spencer and Harry Randall were preferred for the summer Tests that begin in Tokyo on June 22.

Jamie George will continue to lead England after replacing Owen Farrell as captain for the Six Nations.

“The summer series presents a valuable opportunity for the continued development of this squad and is a demanding challenge to conclude the season,” Borthwick said.

“For some of the younger players it will be their first time touring abroad with England.

“Travelling together is a great way to build closer bonds and provides an important opportunity for new players to settle into our environment.

England head coach Steve Borthwick during a training session
England head coach Steve Borthwick (Zac Goodwin/PA).

“With the changes in climate, playing conditions and contrasting styles of rugby from the two opponents we face, we will be challenged on and off the field.

“The National Stadium in Tokyo is an incredible venue for Test match rugby and we will need to be at our very best against a Japanese team who will want to play fast.

“New Zealand’s home record is well documented and we face a team who came within one point of winning a World Cup.

“Historically it is not a place England have had much success, but we are determined to change that.

“The players know that they will need to be mentally strong and tactically smart if we are to get the result we want.”

England 36-man squad:

Forwards: F Baxter (Harlequins), D Cole (Leicester), A Coles (Northampton), C Cunningham-South (Harlequins), B Curry (Sale Sharks), T Curry (Sale Sharks), T Dan (Saracens), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), B Earl (Saracens), C Ewels (Bath), J George (Saracens, capt), J Heyes (Leicester), M Itoje (Saracens), J Marler (Harlequins), G Martin (Leicester), G Oghre (Bristol), B Rodd (Sale Sharks), E Roots (Exeter), W Stuart (Bath), S Underhill (Bath)

Backs: J Carpenter (Sale Sharks), F Dingwall (Northampton), I Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), T Freeman (Northampton), G Furbank (Northampton), O Lawrence (Bath), A Mitchell (Northampton), L Northmore (Harlequins), H Randall (Bristol), Roebuck (Sale Sharks), H Slade (Exeter), O Sleightholme (Northampton), F Smith (Northampton), M Smith (Harlequins), B Spencer (Bath), F Steward (Leicester).