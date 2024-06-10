Jack Draper sets up possible tie with Andy Murray at Stuttgart Open By Press Association June 10 2024, 12:59pm June 10 2024, 12:59pm Share Jack Draper sets up possible tie with Andy Murray at Stuttgart Open Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/5005857/jack-draper-sets-up-possible-tie-with-andy-murray-at-stuttgart-open/ Copy Link Jack Draper (pictured) could play Andy Murray in the second round of the Stuttgart Open (Adam Davy/PA) Jack Draper got his grass-court season off to a winning start and set up a possible meeting with Andy Murray at the Stuttgart Open. The British number two, ranked 40 in the world, began preparations for his home grand slam at Wimbledon with a straight-sets win over Austrian Sebastian Ofner on Monday. It was a tight contest against the big-serving Ofner, with Draper coming out on top in two tiebreaks to take a 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory in Germany. “I’m glad I competed really hard & got over the line. It’s good to be back on the grass” 🌱A delighted @jackdraper0 after victory in Stuttgart🎥 @SkySportsTennispic.twitter.com/A8ZvLkIXwL— LTA (@the_LTA) June 10, 2024 “When it came down to it, I’m glad I competed really hard & got over the line. It’s good to be back on the grass,” Draper said during his on-court interview. “I played point by point and I gave myself the best chance to win the game.” Murray is also beginning his preparations for what is expected to be his final Wimbledon campaign. The two-time champion takes on American Marcos Giron in the first round in Stuttgart and will meet Draper if he wins.