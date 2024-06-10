What has gone wrong for England at T20 World Cup and can they recover?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What has gone wrong for England at T20 World Cup and can they recover?

By Press Association
Matthew Wade celebrates the dismissal of England’s Phil Salt (Ricardo Mazalan/AP).
Defending champions England are under early pressure at the T20 World Cup after a rained off game against Scotland and a heavy defeat by Australia.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how things have gone wrong and what comes next for Jos Buttler’s side.

How badly have they started?

Six months on from their dreadful performance at the 50-over World Cup in India, all the talk was focused on a new beginning in a different format. But they have resolutely failed to lay down any kind of marker. Although frustrated by the weather against Scotland, they were far from impressive in the 10 overs that were possible, going wicketless as their lower-ranked neighbours racked up 90 without loss. Against Australia, they were outclassed in all three facets. Laborious in the field, with curious captaincy decisions and a faltering middle order – the portents were not good.

Can they reach the next round?

There is still a path to the Super 8 stage and it starts with beating associate nations Oman and Namibia in Antigua this week. It would be a calamity if they fail to win either of those games, but mere victory may not be enough. With Scotland already on five points, qualification is likely to come down to net run-rate. The Scots gave their tally a big lift with a quickfire win over Oman on Sunday and England will know they must win by heavy margins to swing the numbers in their favour.

Do Australia have a role to play?

Australia captain Mitch Marsh tosses a cricket ball at net practice.
Australia, led by Mitch Marsh, could help decide England’s fate (Jason O’Brien/PA)

With net run-rate highly likely to become a tie-breaker, there is a possible scenario where Scotland and Australia go into the final Group B game knowing the exact equation which would send both teams through at England’s expense. While there is no question of sporting integrity being undermined, it is equally difficult to see many tears being shed in either dressing room if England found themselves ousted.

What can England change?

Jonny Bairstow walks off the field after being dismissed in a T20 international.
Jonny Bairstow could find himself under pressure for his place (Nick Potts/PA)

One of the side’s most experienced campaigners, Jonny Bairstow, has come under scrutiny following a painfully scratchy innings against Australia. He also looked a shadow of his former self in the field and suspicions continue that he has never quite recovered from a horror leg break. Ben Duckett stands by and would bring a left-handed option to a batting line-up that could use one. The decision to leave out Reece Topley must also be revisited. As a tall left-armer he brings a different angle of attack and is a reliable white-ball performer. Expect him to get the nod next time.

Are jobs really on the line?

Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott (right)
Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott (right) could find themselves in the firing line (Andrew Matthews/PA).

Make no mistake, improvements are needed to keep the leadership regime in place. Back-to-back World Cup blowouts would not be acceptable, with director of cricket Rob Key effectively saying as much after India. Regardless of circumstances, not progressing from a group containing three associate nations would represent humiliation from one of the game’s financial powerhouses. Head coach Matthew Mott appears to be in most immediate danger, but Buttler’s captaincy stock is waning too. The group needs to be galvanised before it is too late – for the team and the men who front it.