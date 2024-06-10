John O’Shea ready to renew acquaintances with ‘special’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John O’Shea ready to renew acquaintances with ‘special’ Cristiano Ronaldo

By Press Association
Former Manchester United team-mates John O’Shea and Cristiano Ronaldo (right) will meet again in Aveiro on Tuesday evening (Dave Thompson/PA)
Former Manchester United team-mates John O'Shea and Cristiano Ronaldo (right) will meet again in Aveiro on Tuesday evening (Dave Thompson/PA)

John O’Shea will renew acquaintances with Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday night still shuddering at the memories of his first encounter with Portugal’s superstar.

In August 2003, the relatively unknown Sporting Lisbon teenager caused Manchester United all kinds of problems in a pre-season friendly at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, with Rio Ferdinand later joking that O’Shea had needed an oxygen tank at half-time, while Roy Keane said the 18-year-old had left the defender suffering dizzy spells.

O’Shea, who like his team-mates could lay claim to a spot of jet-lag following their return from a pre-season tour to America, said when asked if he remembered that night: “I do. Slightly jet-lagged, but I do remember.”

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a glittering six-year spell alongside John O'Shea at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a glittering six-year spell alongside John O'Shea at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

He added: “Look, we were fully aware of his talent, obviously, that night in Lisbon.

“But the player that arrived into Old Trafford, into Carrington, I’ve mentioned before many times, his dedication in terms of improving his technique every week, every day…

“Look, there was some tough challenges, not only in terms of the opposition he was facing, but also in the training matches. We were making him fully prepared for what the Premier League was going to be, the tests he was going to have to face.

“It wasn’t a surprise to me to see what he’s gone on to do because we saw how special a player he was very early.”

Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson signed Cristiano Ronaldo after his stunning friendly display
Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson signed Cristiano Ronaldo after his stunning friendly display (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sir Alex Ferguson signed Ronaldo a matter of days later and he and O’Shea spent six trophy-laden seasons together at Old Trafford.

Almost 21 years on, they will go head to head once again as the Republic meet Portugal in a friendly in Aveiro, although this time the 118-times-capped Ireland defender will watch on from a safe distance.

O’Shea has been placed in interim charge of his country for the second time as the Football Association of Ireland continues its search for Stephen Kenny’s successor, while Ronaldo – now 39 – is a member of Roberto Martinez’s squad which will launch their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 18.

The interim Ireland boss said with a smile: “I won’t be playing, thankfully, tomorrow. Hopefully he is resting, hopefully he’s having another rest – he might need another week to prepare for the Euros.

“He’s an amazing footballer – still is – the records and goals that he’s still setting, his dedication and professionalism, and he’s getting his rewards for that.

“As a team-mate, he was brilliant because of the character he was too, the relationship he had with everyone and it was superb to see him develop. The player that arrived and the player who left, you could see the difference, where he was wanting to go and continued to go.

“He was a very, very special player and it was great to have him as a team-mate for so many years and play alongside him.”

Asked if he expected Ronaldo to make an impression at the Euros under Martinez, he added: “I’ve no doubt whatever plans or rotations Portugal will have to use him to maximise how far they get in the tournament, I think Ronaldo will be a key part of that, definitely.”