We want to make history – Declan Rice says England head to Euros full of belief

By Press Association
Declan Rice says England want to do something special at the Euros (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Declan Rice is eyeing history and believes England can “do something really special” at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side are among the favourites to win the continental crown, three years on from falling agonisingly short in the final of the last edition of the tournament.

England jetted off to Germany on Monday afternoon and midfielder Rice says there is an inherent belief in the group that they can be crowned kings of Europe for the first time.

“We want to make history,” the Arsenal midfielder said. “We say it all the time, but genuinely we have a group, a manager, that really believes.

“We have a confidence that we can go there and do something really special and, of course, with that comes hard work.

“That is going to be the main thing – the hard work as a team, unity, togetherness and with everyone behind us at home.

“We’re going to feel that for sure, so stick with us, be positive and let’s see what happens.”

Rice was speaking before heading to the airport from St George’s Park, where excitable, flag-waving children made for a special send-off.

England manager Gareth Southgate prepares to board the plane to Germany
England manager Gareth Southgate prepares to board the plane to Germany (Zac Goodwin/PA).

“You can’t take it for granted,” he said ahead of his third major tournament.

“We’re about to go and play a tournament for our country. It’s a privilege, an honour and it feels very real now. When you start to do things like this, it starts to feel real.

“You can have all the build-up in the world, but when you know you’re travelling and that, it’s proper now.”

England, who kick off their Euros campaign against Serbia on Sunday, headed to Germany reeling from a shock 1-0 defeat to Iceland in their final friendly.

But Rice says the disappointment does not detract from what was a beneficial 10-day training camp.

“It’s obviously difficult when you finish the league. Your body completely shuts down when you have a break, because we’re made to just play all the time,” the 25-year-old said on England’s departure show on YouTube.

“When we have a rest, our body shuts down and it’s hard to get going again.

“But last week was really beneficial, to be honest with you, I think for everyone.

“We’ve got another full week now until the game, so we’ll be in a really good spot.”