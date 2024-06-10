Brad Currie hoping cricketers can continue Scotland party at World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brad Currie hoping cricketers can continue Scotland party at World Cup

By Press Association
Brad Currie is hoping Scotland can build on their good start to the T20 World Cup (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Brad Currie is hoping Scotland can build on their good start to the T20 World Cup (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Brad Currie wants it to feel like ‘no Scotland, no party’ at the T20 World Cup as his side look to share the sporting stage with the country’s footballers.

Scotland have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament so far, producing a promising performance with the bat in their washed out game against England before dispatching Namibia and Oman in confident fashion.

That has inked them into the top two in Group B alongside Australia, heaping the pressure on England and effectively turning the race for the Super 8s into a net run-rate battle.

With Steve Clarke’s Scotland football team preparing to kick off their European Championship campaign against hosts Germany on Friday, Sussex seamer Currie has been urging his team-mates to get in the mood by listening to the Tartan Army’s unofficial Euros anthem by Prestwick musician Nick Morgan.

His No Scotland, No Party track could hardly be more apt, featuring lyrics like “now we’ve made it and we’re here, there should be nobody that we fear” and “to make a tournament abroad and represent on foreign soil, it’s always been a dream”.

“I’ve already tried to get Mark Watt to put No Scotland, No Party on the playlist, so I’m hoping that will be on the team bus,” Currie told the PA news agency.

“We’ve got a bit of time now in St Lucia so no doubt the boys will be glued to the screen (for the Euros).

T20 Cricket WCup Oman Scotland
Scotland have enjoyed a great start to the World Cup (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

“But something that is in our minds is that we want to grow the game of cricket back home.

“Our first duty is to play as well as we can but if we can perform like we have and put one more person in the frame for cricket then we are doing our job. Hopefully we see the next George Munsey or the Brad Wheal playing on the back of this. That would be massive for us.

“To win World Cup games is a dream and to go top of the log as well…we’ll soak that up. There’s a lot of belief in our camp.”

Currie, who missed the thumping win over Oman with a minor niggle after an impressive outing against Namibia, has also paid tribute to the fans who have travelled to the Caribbean to lend their support.

“I really appreciate how much fans spend to come out here because it’s not cheap,” he said.

“My parents have done it and it’s a lot of money. For them to come over, take time out whatever their situation is back home, we all massively appreciate it.”

Scotland finish their group campaign on Saturday against Australia.