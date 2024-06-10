England have no issues with taking Tom Curry and Maro Itoje on summer tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England have no issues with taking Tom Curry and Maro Itoje on summer tour

By Press Association
Maro Itoje (left) and Tom Curry (right) have been picked in England’s summer tour squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
England are comfortable taking Tom Curry and Maro Itoje on their summer tour to Japan and New Zealand after rejecting concerns over their involvement.

The Lions forwards both told head coach Steve Borthwick they want to be part of the 36-man squad that departs for Tokyo on Wednesday.

Curry has played just 34 minutes since the World Cup after recovering from a career-threatening hip injury, which he described as a “car crash”, in time to make a cameo appearance in Sale’s Premiership play-off defeat by Bath on June 1.

Following surgery, the 25-year-old had to relearn how to walk and run amid a warning from Sharks boss Alex Sanderson that if he was in action this summer, it would “take away games from the back end of his career – guaranteed”.

But Borthwick insists the all-action flanker has been cleared to take on the Brave Blossoms and All Blacks.

“Firstly, Tom is a world-class player. Anybody who watched the semi-final against Bath when he came off the bench will have seen the impact he had,” Borthwick said.

“Every report I’ve had from the medical and S&C (strength and conditioning) teams at Sale and England says Tom is in fantastic physical condition and I saw in camp last week how energised he is. Player welfare is vital to us.

“Most importantly was the conversation I had with Tom. He’s desperate to be a part of this England team and wants to play in these games.

“Because of that and the fact he’s world class, it was a very straight forward decision.”

Tom Curry helped England to a third place finish at the World Cup
Itoje’s case is different with the Saracens lock having just 102 minutes left of the 2,400-minute seasonal limit imposed on each player under a welfare initiative agreed by the Rugby Players’ Association, the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby.

“There are a number of factors to consider. Clearly game minutes and game involvements are a couple of measures,” Borthwick said.

“There are also factors around training volumes, training loads and the recovery periods that players have. Most importantly is the conversation with the player himself.

“Another factor is considering what the players have post this series. Maro Itoje has a 10-week period where he will not be involved in any pre-season games at club level.

“Maro Itoje is similar to Tom Curry – ‘I want to play, I’m desperate to play’. He’s a key leader for us, an exceptional player and he wants to be a part of this team for this series.”

Fin Smith steered Northampton to Premiership title glory this season
George Ford sits out the tour following a recurrence of the Achilles injury he sustained in 2022, setting up a straight shoot-out between Fin Smith and Marcus Smith at fly-half.

Borthwick has opted to take just two playmakers, leaving Charlie Atkinson at home with George Furbank and Henry Slade providing cover for the number 10 jersey.

“Fin has progressed in a relatively short time with the consistent performances he’s put in for Northampton, marshalling his team around the pitch in hard-fought games. He’s been excellent,” Borthwick said.

“Marcus is an experienced international. To have two players like that at our disposal is terrific and I’m looking forward to working with them this summer.

“I started George Ford in all five of the Six Nations games so clearly there is an opportunity for one of them to really grab this team and take it forward, while being supported by the other fly-half.

“Marcus is a 10 who can play 15. That gives the ability that potentially there is a situation where Fin and Marcus are on the pitch together.”