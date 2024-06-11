Football rumours: Brighton poised to appoint Fabian Hurzeler as new manager

What the papers say

Brighton are expected to announce 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler, who last month guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga, as their new manager this week, according to the Guardian.

Also in the Guardian, Leicester are eyeing former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter as a potential successor to Enzo Maresca. The club has also been linked with other targets, such as Steve Cooper.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been linked with the Leicester job (Mike Egerton/PA)

Atletico Madrid are still keen on 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, despite last summer’s £15 million failed bid to sign him from Tottenham, writes the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴🔵 EXCL: Daichi Kamada already completed first part of medical tests as new Crystal Palace player. Two year contract, set to be signed as Kamada will join Palace as free agent, strongly wanted by Oliver Glasner. Here we go, to be confirmed soon. 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/AUBRsMzz4h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2024

🚨⚪️⚫️ Juventus and Aston Villa, set to talk again about Douglas Luiz in the next days. The only way to make deal happen is by including players to join #AVFC or… no chance. ↪️ Understand Samuel Iling Jr has been discussed as an option — as well as Weston McKennie. pic.twitter.com/HeJKJyZCQS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2024

Players to watch

Michael Olise: Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the France Under-21 winger and are set to discuss scheduling payments to meet his release clause at Crystal Palace, writes Givemesport.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha could be on the move (Martin Rickett/PA)

Joao Palhinha: As per Sky Sports, Fulham have valued the Portugal midfielder at double the £30 million bid they rejected from Bayern Munich, with Barcelona and Manchester United keen on the 28-year-old.

Eberechi Eze: According to Football Insider, Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the 25-year-old Crystal Palace winger.