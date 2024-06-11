England boss Gareth Southgate: If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England boss Gareth Southgate: If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate knows his England future is on the line this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gareth Southgate accepts this summer’s European Championship will likely be his last tournament at the helm unless he is able to lead England to glory.

The 53-year-old took charge of the national team at one of their lowest ebbs, having been stunned by Iceland at Euro 2016 and seen Roy Hodgson’s successor Sam Allardyce swiftly exit.

Southgate has impressively managed to right the ship, leading England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and quarter-finals four years later as well as going within a penalty shoot-out of winning Euro 2020.

But Southgate accepts consistently high performances are not enough as they look to become just the second men’s team to bring home a major trophy following Sir Alf Ramsey’s 1966 World Cup heroes.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore,” he told German publication Bild. “Then it might be the last chance.

“I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close. So, I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point people will lose faith in your message.

“If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.”

Euro 2024 is the fourth and final tournament covered by Southgate’s contract as his Football Association deal expires later this year.

The England boss has been linked with the Manchester United job but has said he will not speak to anybody about his future until after this summer’s finals in Germany.

That includes the FA as he knows a contract extension before a major tournament can provide an unnecessary distraction, using Fabio Capello’s extension before the 2010 World Cup as an example.

Fabio Capello extended his England contract before a disappointing 2010 World Cup
Asked if he could have signed a contract extension before the tournament, Southgate said: “No.

“The reason is that there would have been more criticism, which would have put more pressure on the team.

“England did that once before with Fabio Capello, and there was a big drama before the tournament. It’s better to check yourself after the tournament.”