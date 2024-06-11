Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen added to Dutch Euro 2024 squad after double injury blow

Chelsea left-back Ian Ian Maatsen has been drafted into the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad after a double injury blow for coach Ronald Koeman.

Less than 24 hours after Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was ruled out with a long-standing ankle problem, Atalanta’s Europa League winner Teun Koopmeiners was also withdrawn after injuring his groin in the warm-up of Monday’s friendly against Iceland.

🦁 Ian Maatsen will join Oranje's training camp in Wolfsburg later today. See you soon, Ian! 👊#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/K129NaIgIz — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 11, 2024

Maatsen, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund, has yet to win a cap after being first called into the senior squad in September.

He had been in the extended provisional squad but released on stand-by when Koeman made his final selections and had been on holiday in the Greek islands.

“Teun Koopmeiners misses EURO 2024. The midfielder won’t be able to participate after he injured himself during the warm-up of the match against Iceland yesterday. We’re thinking of you, Teun,” said a statement on the Dutch men’s team’s X account.

“Ian Maatsen will join Oranje’s training camp in Wolfsburg later today.”

Koeman has already lost three other midfielders in Marten de Roon, Mats Wieffer and Quinten Timber but reportedly has no plans to call up any other players at this stage.

The Netherlands open their campaign against Poland.