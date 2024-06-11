Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen added to Dutch Euro 2024 squad after double injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen added to Dutch Euro 2024 squad after double injury blow

By Press Association
Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen has been drafted into the Netherlands’ 2024 squad (Nigel French/PA)
Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen has been drafted into the Netherlands’ 2024 squad (Nigel French/PA)

Chelsea left-back Ian Ian Maatsen has been drafted into the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad after a double injury blow for coach Ronald Koeman.

Less than 24 hours after Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was ruled out with a long-standing ankle problem, Atalanta’s Europa League winner Teun Koopmeiners was also withdrawn after injuring his groin in the warm-up of Monday’s friendly against Iceland.

Maatsen, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund, has yet to win a cap after being first called into the senior squad in September.

He had been in the extended provisional squad but released on stand-by when Koeman made his final selections and had been on holiday in the Greek islands.

“Teun Koopmeiners misses EURO 2024. The midfielder won’t be able to participate after he injured himself during the warm-up of the match against Iceland yesterday. We’re thinking of you, Teun,” said a statement on the Dutch men’s team’s X account.

“Ian Maatsen will join Oranje’s training camp in Wolfsburg later today.”

Koeman has already lost three other midfielders in Marten de Roon, Mats Wieffer and Quinten Timber but reportedly has no plans to call up any other players at this stage.

The Netherlands open their campaign against Poland.