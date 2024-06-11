George Turner raises doubts over Scotland future after making switch to Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Turner raises doubts over Scotland future after making switch to Japan

By Press Association
Scotland’s George Turner is heading to Kobe Steelers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scotland’s George Turner is heading to Kobe Steelers (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scotland’s first-choice hooker George Turner has signed for Japanese side Kobelco Kobe Steelers in a move likely to have implications for his international career.

Glasgow announced last month that the 31-year-old forward would be ending his seven-year stint at Scotstoun, which has coincided with him winning 45 caps, at the end of this season.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Turner has agreed to join Kobe for the 2024-25 campaign in a transfer that will reunite him with his former Warriors head coach Dave Rennie, who now holds the same role with the Japanese side.

The front-rower, who has become a mainstay of Gregor Townsend’s starting XV, revealed that playing at the 2019 World Cup in Japan had fuelled his desire to move to the Far East.

“I’m really looking forward to playing for the Kobe Steelers,” Turner said. “I couldn’t pass up such a great opportunity to live and play in Japan. I’ve always wanted to go back since the World Cup in 2019.

“Kobe are a great team, and I can’t wait to add whatever I can to their success. It’s a wonderful adventure for myself but also my family, who will gain so much from the experience. Japanese rugby is super exciting and I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge!”

Turner has the chance to leave Glasgow on a high if they can secure United Rugby Championship glory over the next two weekends. The Warriors face Munster away in the play-off semi-final this Saturday.

George Turner
Turner enjoyed playing in Japan at the 2019 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

It remains to be seen how the move will impact Turner’s Scotland career. There is nothing strictly precluding him from selection but the Japan Rugby League One schedule clashes directly with the Six Nations, placing his involvement in the tournament in obvious jeopardy.

Beyond Turner, Scotland currently have a shortage of obvious options at hooker, with Stuart McInally retiring last summer, Fraser Brown doing likewise this summer and Dave Cherry having dropped out of the national team picture since withdrawing from last year’s World Cup squad with a concussion sustained when he slipped on the stairs at the team hotel in Nice during a team day off.

If Turner becomes unavailable as a result of his move, Edinburgh’s Ewan Ashman and free-scoring Glasgow forward Johnny Matthews would be the only established hookers available to head coach Townsend, who is due to face the media on Wednesday as he names his squad for the summer tour of North and South America.