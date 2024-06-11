‘Hardest Geezer’ to run to Germany to support England in Euro 2024 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hardest Geezer’ to run to Germany to support England in Euro 2024 campaign

By Press Association
‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook has announced he will be running to Germany to support England in their Euro 2024 campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA)
'Hardest Geezer' Russ Cook has announced he will be running to Germany to support England in their Euro 2024 campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Charity fundraiser Russ Cook has said he is “buzzing to be back on the road again” as he announced he will be running to Germany to support England in their Euro 2024 campaign.

The 27-year-old, known as the Hardest Geezer, will be setting off from Wembley Stadium on foot on Tuesday in a bid to reach the city of Gelsenkirchen in western Germany by Sunday – in time to see England take on their opening fixture against Serbia.

Following the 352-mile run, Mr Cook will then run from city to city to follow Gareth Southgate and the England team throughout the tournament.

Russ Cook taking part in the TCS London Marathon 2024
‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook took part in the TCS London Marathon in April (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mr Cook, who completed a mammoth African trek from Cape Town to Tunisia in April, said: “I am buzzing to be back on the road again.

“It’s going to be a race against the clock, but I’m determined to support Gareth and the boys.

“If people spot me along the way please feel free to give me a wave or even run alongside me for a while.”

Mr Cook will be sponsored in his venture by Sports Direct and retro shirt brand Score Draw, donating his sponsorship to The Running Charity – which supports young people who are homeless or have complex needs.

Along the way, he will be recording regular video updates to keep the public up to date with his progress through social media.