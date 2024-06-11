‘Elite mentality’ has John Stones in good shape for Euro 2024 – Anthony Gordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Elite mentality’ has John Stones in good shape for Euro 2024 – Anthony Gordon

By Press Association
Anthony Gordon during England’s friendly defeat to Iceland. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Gordon has praised the “elite mentality” of John Stones as England’s full Euro 2024 squad trained in Germany for the first time.

All 26 players took to the pitch at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena on Tuesday afternoon as Gareth Southgate ran the rule over his ranks in front of a small crowd of invited locals.

Stones took part despite coming off at half-time in Friday’s 1-0 friendly loss to Iceland having suffered an early injury that saw him leave Wembley with strapping on his ankle.

England’s John Stones lies in pain after an early challenge during the Iceland friendly
The Manchester City defender, though, remains in contention to start Sunday’s Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen and Gordon has been impressed by Stones’ response.

“As I said after the match, I was a bit worried when he went down because he’s such a big player for us – but he’s fine,” the Newcastle forward said.

“He’s got an elite mentality, so I’ve had faith in him. It’s really important (to have everyone training).

“We want everyone as fit and healthy as possible going into the tournament so we can perform our best.”

With everyone out on the pitch, it meant Luke Shaw was also part of the hour-long session – the Manchester United left-back having not played since suffering a hamstring injury in February.

Southgate included him in his provisional 33-man group despite saying it was a “long shot” that Shaw would be fit in time to feature in Germany.

That has now been revised and, although the game against Serbia is likely to come too soon, the 28-year-old could be available later in the group stage.

Asked if Shaw was on the right path, Gordon replied: “Yes, he looked like that. He’s back in training now and doing really well.

“I did a bit of my rehab with him and he was way ahead of schedule.

“A few people have said it, the squad has never been so competitive – everyone is in form and everyone has come here in a really good place. There is definitely competition for places.”

England will now be training at their base at the Spa and Golf Resort Weimarer Land situated in the small town of Blankenhain in the middle of Germany.

With plenty of hard yards to put in on the pitches, Gordon has also been delighted with the set-up for when the time comes to relax.

England’s Anthony Gordon (left) spoke to the media after the team's training session in Jena
England’s Anthony Gordon (left) spoke to the media after the team’s training session in Jena. (Adam Davy/PA)

“Base camp is unbelievable,” he added.

“Honestly, I wish you could see it. We have everything we could ask for – basketball court, padel court, spa for recovery.

“We have absolutely everything and couldn’t have asked for anything better. It’s a great place to be because when you come away from home, away from family for so long – hopefully – you need that base and start to make it a home from home. We’ve definitely got that.”