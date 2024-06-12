Football rumours: Arsenal set sights on Nico Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Arsenal set sights on Nico Williams

By Press Association
Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams could be on the move (Liam McBurney/PA)
Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams could be on the move (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Sun says that Arsenal will join several other major clubs in targeting winger Nico Williams, who has a release clause of around £42million from Athletic Bilbao.

Also in the Sun, Michael Olise could be ditching Crystal Palace in favour of Chelsea. However, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with the 22-year-old winger.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Molineux
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea are also keen on Colombian 20-year-old Jhon Duran, with Aston Villa expected to demand more than £40m for the striker, as per the Guardian.

Joshua Zirkzee: Manchester United will join Arsenal in the race to nab the Dutch forward from Bologna with his £34m release clause, writes the Metro.

Douglas Luiz: According to Sky Sports, Juventus are well on their way to signing the Brazilian midfielder from Aston Villa.

Aston Villa Press Conference – Wednesday May 8th
Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kieran Tierney: Arsenal are willing to sell the Scottish defender at a loss during the summer transfer window, with offers as low as £15m understood to move the 27-year-old along, says Football Insider.