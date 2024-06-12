John Barnes backs ‘strong’ Gareth Southgate to get balance right for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John Barnes backs ‘strong’ Gareth Southgate to get balance right for England

By Press Association
John Barnes insists Gareth Southgate must select a balanced side for Euro 2024 (Jacob King/PA)
John Barnes insists Gareth Southgate must select a balanced side for Euro 2024 (Jacob King/PA)

John Barnes does not believe England head coach Gareth Southgate will bow to public pressure over team selection at Euro 2024.

There has been a clamour for Southgate to accommodate as many of his world-class offensive talents as possible in his starting line-up for the tournament in Germany, with attack-minded players starring at club level both at home and abroad.

But former England and Liverpool winger Barnes insists the side’s balance is all-important as the Three Lions bid for their first major trophy since 1966.

Gareth Southgate's England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley
Gareth Southgate’s England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Barnes, who won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995, told the PA news agency: “I don’t look at individuals at all, I look at the balance of the team. Gareth has to resist the urge to play all his attacking players.

“And of course what’s going to happen when he leaves someone out? He’s going to get criticised. Why didn’t he play and why didn’t he play?

“But Gareth is strong enough to understand that and the fans have to support him.”

Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane have been star attractions for their clubs this season but Barnes is not sure there can be a place for all of them in England’s starting XI.

When asked if Bellingham can make the same impact for England at the Euros as he has done in a stellar first season for Real Madrid, Barnes said: “Well if he does, Phil Foden won’t. There’s only one football.

“If Foden does, then maybe Saka won’t or Jack Grealish and somebody else.

“So when you’re looking at Jude Bellingham, you have to think about Phil Foden as well.”

The likes of Cole Palmer,  Ollie Watkins, Anthony Gordon and  Eberechi Eze all also finished the season in eye-catching form.

“The problem England have got,” Barnes added. “Is they have so many good, attacking playmakers and you can’t play them all.”

Southgate led England to the last four of the 2018 World Cup, to the Euro 2020 final and the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, ramping up expectation in some quarters that it is time for him to deliver a first major trophy in 58 years with the talent at his disposal.

England's only major trophy win was under manager Sir Alf Ramsey and captain Bobby Moore in 1966
England’s only major trophy win was under manager Sir Alf Ramsey and captain Bobby Moore in 1966 (Ron Bell/PA)

But Barnes, who considers France as the team to beat, does not agree that only victory in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on July 14 would be considered a success.

“I don’t think England are the favourites, so why should they win it?” he added. “I don’t see why Gareth gets criticised at all because he’s maximised the potential of the team.

“With a bit of luck we can win it and I don’t think there’s pressure on him at all because everybody knows this is his last tournament and if he was staying, there would be lots more pressure on him.

“If you’re asking if England can win it, yes we can. I would make us one of the favourites, but not the outright favourites.

“If we get knocked out before the quarter-finals then of course that will be disappointing, but I don’t think that will happen.”

:: England and Liverpool great John Barnes has teamed up with plant-based food company THIS™ to launch a summer BBQ ‘banger’ ahead of the Euros and will feature in a promotional song ‘THIS™ Is The One’ 34 years after the release of his 1990 World Cup hit World in Motion. Watch the ‘THIS™ Is The One’ music video here: