Aaron Donnelly wants to ensure debut cap is first of many for Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aaron Donnelly wants to ensure debut cap is first of many for Northern Ireland

By Press Association
Aaron Donnelly wants to ensure debut cap is first of many for Northern Ireland

Aaron Donnelly has revealed his pride at becoming the latest young talent to make his debut for Northern Ireland.

The 21-year-old came off the bench midway through the second half of Tuesday’s 2-0 friendly win over Andorra, a match which saw 19-year-old Callum Marshall make his first international start three days after Caolan Boyd-Munce made his debut in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Spain.

“I’m extremely proud,” Donnelly said. “To make your debut for your country is something else, it’s an exceptional feeling.

“I just tried to go out and enjoy myself throughout the game. There were lots of lads out there I’ve played with previously which helped as well, Dale Taylor who I’ve worked with every day at (Nottingham) Forest and it’s great to play with boys you’ve been playing with for a long time.

“I think it makes it a lot more special. I’ve played with Dale and Brodie (Spencer) a long time and it shows if you put in the hard work you get the rewards.

“I was chatting to Dale after the game and where we’ve come from is excellent, and I just hope we push on to play many more times for my country.

“I think I’m just trying to get back to my club, getting games under my belt and showing (boss) Michael (O’Neill) and his coaching staff I’m able to play at the level, and just try to get more caps under my belt.”

Conor Bradley remains the gold standard for Northern Ireland’s youngsters and it was the 20-year-old Liverpool man who scored both of his team’s goals in the first half.

“Even (Bradley), I’ve played with him through the ranks,” Donnelly added. “He deserved his two goals. He’s been excellent for country and club towards the end of the season. To get a clean sheet, it was a really good performance.”

Before attention turns fully to the Nations League campaign that starts in September, O’Neill said he had been keen to reward players with an opportunity to play at the end of what has been a long but productive warm-weather training camp in Spain.

“They’ve been away now for 12 or 13 days, so it’s a big commitment we’ve asked of them, so you want to try to reward them and give them a cap which we’ve been able to do,” the manager said.

“The onus is now for them to go back to their clubs, perform well and stay in the team. Playing regularly for your club is a big part of being selected for the international squad, so they’ll have to go back and make sure they’re in good shape for their respective clubs.

“Some players come September will have new clubs, so there’s a lot of transition in the summer, but the great thing is it’s been a very positive camp for us.”