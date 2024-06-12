Germany bring in Emre Can after Aleksandar Pavlovic is ruled out of Euro 2024

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been handed a late call-up to Germany’s Euro 2024 squad as a replacement for Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Pavlovic, 20, has been forced to withdraw due to illness just two days before his country’s opening match against Scotland.

Pavlovic made his international debut earlier this month in a goalless draw with Ukraine, but an infection ruled him out of Germany’s ensuing 2-1 win over Greece on June 7.

He was already set to miss the first match, and it has now been confirmed that he will be unable to feature for the whole tournament.

Aleksandar Pavlovic, left, will not feature at Euro 2024 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Can, 30, who now plays for Borussia Dortmund and has been capped 43 times, will meet up with his team-mates later on Wednesday.

“We want another six in the squad and have therefore decided to re-nominate Emre Can,” head coach Julian Nagelsmann said on the Germany national team official website.

“He immediately expressed his enthusiasm and willingness to join the team.

“We wanted to have another player in the squad who has played a lot of games, who knows how to deal with the pressure. He can well meet the profile that we can use now.”