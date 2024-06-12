Germany bring in Emre Can after Aleksandar Pavlovic is ruled out of Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Germany bring in Emre Can after Aleksandar Pavlovic is ruled out of Euro 2024

By Press Association
Emre Can (John Walton/PA)
Emre Can (John Walton/PA)

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been handed a late call-up to Germany’s Euro 2024 squad as a replacement for Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Pavlovic, 20, has been forced to withdraw due to illness just two days before his country’s opening match against Scotland.

Pavlovic made his international debut earlier this month in a goalless draw with Ukraine, but an infection ruled him out of Germany’s ensuing 2-1 win over Greece on June 7.

He was already set to miss the first match, and it has now been confirmed that he will be unable to feature for the whole tournament.

Jude Bellingham tries to dribble past Aleksandar Pavlovic during Real Madrid's Champions League match with Bayern Munich
Aleksandar Pavlovic, left, will not feature at Euro 2024 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Can, 30, who now plays for Borussia Dortmund and has been capped 43 times, will meet up with his team-mates later on Wednesday.

“We want another six in the squad and have therefore decided to re-nominate Emre Can,” head coach Julian Nagelsmann said on the Germany national team official website.

“He immediately expressed his enthusiasm and willingness to join the team.

“We wanted to have another player in the squad who has played a lot of games, who knows how to deal with the pressure. He can well meet the profile that we can use now.”