Gus Warr among 10 uncapped players named in Scotland squad for Americas tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gus Warr among 10 uncapped players named in Scotland squad for Americas tour

By Press Association
Gus Warr has been named in the Scotland squad for the first time (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gus Warr has been named in the Scotland squad for the first time (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sale scrum-half Gus Warr is among 10 uncapped players named in Gregor Townsend’s 37-man Scotland squad for the summer tour of the Americas.

Nathan McBeth, Patrick Harrison, Robbie Smith, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Ewan Johnson, Gregor Brown, Arron Reed and Matt Currie are the others who could make their debuts in matches against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay next month.

Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Finn Russell, Jack Dempsey and Darcy Graham are among the senior players who have been left out, along with France-based pair Ben White and Blair Kinghorn and the Japan-bound George Turner.

However, Duhan van der Merwe, Matt Fagerson, Huw Jones, Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Kyle Steyn, Scott Cummings and Sione Tuipulotu have all been selected, ensuring an experienced core remains within a largely experimental group.

Despite the lack of experienced hookers available to Townsend at present, Glasgow front-rower Johnny Matthews – who made his debut at the World Cup – is a notable omission at the end of a season in which he finished top try-scorer in the regulation United Rugby Championship.

Edinburgh’s Paddy Harrison and Northampton’s Robbie Smith are the two main alternative options at hooker to the more senior Ewan Ashman.

Adam Hastings
Adam Hastings is back in the Scotland squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Glasgow-bound stand-off Adam Hastings, who won his last cap in November 2022, is back in the mix and will compete for the number 10 jersey with Ben Healy and Ross Thompson in the absence of talisman Russell, who has been given the summer off.

During the last two weeks of the tour, three development players will join the squad “as a learning opportunity and to bolster training”.

Tighthead Fin Richardson, who has signed for Glasgow next season, will be joined by Warriors scrum-half Ben Afshar and Edinburgh lock Rob Carmichael.