Jack Draper battles past Marcos Giron to reach Stuttgart Open quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jack Draper battles past Marcos Giron to reach Stuttgart Open quarter-finals

By Press Association
Jack Draper is chasing the British number one ranking ahead of his home grand slam (Adam Davy/PA)
Jack Draper is chasing the British number one ranking ahead of his home grand slam (Adam Davy/PA)

Jack Draper continued his Wimbledon preparations with a battling victory over American Marcos Giron to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open.

Draper – who has now edged ahead of Cameron Norrie for the British number one ranking in the live standings – missed the entire grass court swing last year because of injury.

After a straight-sets win over Sebastian Ofner on Monday, Draper found things tougher against Giron, who had comfortably seen off two-time former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray in his first-round match.

The opening set went on serve until Draper forced a break point chance in the fifth game, with Giron sending a backcourt return just wide, and the 22-year-old then held to love to move 4-2 ahead.

Another impressive love service game then saw Draper go on to take the first set 6-4 after just 31 minutes.

Giron, though, regrouped for the second set, which proved much closer.

After a key hold in the fifth game, saving five break points, the American kept the pressure on Draper’s serve to break at 5-3 before levelling the match.

However, Draper soon raced into a 3-0 lead in the deciding set, making full use of coming to the net.

Although Giron, the world number 54, continued to battle on, Draper soon clinched victory with another superb backhand to complete his 6-4 3-6 6-3 win.

“I thought I played a really good first set and then he came back really strong,” Draper said in his courtside interview.

“I had a little blip in concentration, but then came out in the third set really strong and was really happy with the way I was able to come through the match.

“He beat Andy Murray yesterday, who is obviously and incredible player and I knew he had such a high level.

“I had to come out and know he was going to bring that, but I was able to stay with him and come through. I am really happy with the way I mentally performed today.”

Draper goes on to play Frances Tiafoe after the defending champion beat German Yannick Hanfmann 7-5 7-6 (5).

Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti recovered to beat Dominik Koepfer 6-7 (9) 7-6b(5) 6-3 and also reach the quarter-finals, where he will face Alexander Bublik after the world number 17 came through 6-1 7-6 (4) against Hamad Medjedovic.