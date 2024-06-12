Katie Boulter through to last eight in bid for back-to-back Nottingham titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Boulter through to last eight in bid for back-to-back Nottingham titles

By Press Association
Katie Boulter is through to the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open (Mike Egerton/PA)
Katie Boulter’s dream of a second successive title at her home event is firmly alive after breezing into the quarter-finals.

Victory at the Nottingham Open last year kick-started an impressive year which has seen her surge into the world’s top 30.

And she is looking good again on home turf after easing past Rebecca Marino 6-4 6-3 to book a quarter-final spot.

Boulter, from nearby Leicester, used to train at the Nottingham Tennis Centre so is revelling in being able to play her best tennis here.

“I have some of my childhood memories here so I always get that warm fuzzy feeling every time I come out here,” she said.

“Just being back where it started reminds me how far I have come and I just keep working hard every day and see what happens.

“I am out here enjoying myself on the Nottingham courts and I don’t take that for granted.

Boulter is enjoying her time on her home courts
“It is going to take some time to be at my best, I am realistic with that, it is about getting some momentum and getting to the last weeks of the grass court season and playing my best stuff there.

“But I wouldn’t mind playing my best stuff here either. I’ll take it one match at a time and see how we go.”

Heather Watson was unable to follow her compatriot into the last eight as she lost to 2016 champion Karolina Pliskova.

Watson competed well against the sixth seed but went down 6-4 6-4.

Emma Raducanu will aim to book her quarter-final spot when she takes on Daria Snigur while Fran Jones also carries British hopes against Ashlyn Krueger.

Dan Evans endured a tough time in the men’s Challenger event, edging past last year’s Wimbledon boys’ champion Henry Searle.

Evans needed two tiebreaks to prevail, winning 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) to set up another all-British tie against Charles Broom in the quarter-final.

“He’s obviously very good,” said Evans of Searle. “I’m just happy to come through to be honest – it’s not the draw I wanted to see when I saw I was next to his name.”