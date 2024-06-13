Bath prop Beno Obano handed four-match ban for dangerous tackle in final defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bath prop Beno Obano handed four-match ban for dangerous tackle in final defeat

By Press Association
Beno Obano was sent off against Northampton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Beno Obano has received a four-match ban for his dangerous tackle in Bath’s defeat by Northampton in the Gallagher Premiership final.

Obano was sent off 21 minutes into Saturday’s Twickenham showdown after making contact with the head of Saints number eight Juarno Augustus.

The England prop argued at his disciplinary hearing that while the challenge was foul play, it was not a red-card offence.

Beno Obano has been given a four-match ban
However, the committee deemed it a sending off and issued a four-game suspension that will be reduced to three if Obano completes World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme, otherwise known as ‘tackle school’.

The matches affected by the suspension have yet to be confirmed due to his dismissal taking place on the final weekend of the season.

Bath rallied courageously in response to Obano’s exit and even led 21-18 until the 72nd minute, only for a converted Alex Mitchell try to register a 25-21 loss.

The suspension cost Obano consideration for a place on England’s summer tour to Japan and New Zealand, which departed for Tokyo on Wednesday, due to his potential unavailability for the upcoming Tests.

He had been earmarked for the standby list according to head coach Steve Borthwick, but the length of the ban has scuppered the possibility of him being called up in the event of injury to travelling looseheads Joe Marler, Bevan Rodd and Fin Baxter.

“From both a medical and a disciplinary point of view, I wanted to make sure this selection was one that was definitive,” Borthwick said at Monday’s squad announcement.

“The squad meets this afternoon, we train tomorrow morning and then we fly Wednesday morning.

“This is a squad that is going to come together in a couple of hours, so I want to make sure we can start our preparation then.”