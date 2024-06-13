Positivity incoming – Thornaby hope for good news in bid to restore women’s team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Positivity incoming – Thornaby hope for good news in bid to restore women’s team

By Press Association
Thornaby FC’s proposed new board plan to reinstate the women’s teams at the club, according to reports (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Thornaby FC Women say there is “lots of positivity incoming” amid reports the club’s women’s team is being reinstated.

The Teesside club’s board voted by a majority of six to three last weekend to close down the women’s team due to financial constraints, which led to a social media backlash.

England forward Beth Mead described the decision as “disgusting” but now BBC Radio Tees Sport is reporting that the club’s proposed new board plans to reinstate the female teams.

That report was mentioned in a social media post from Thornaby FC Women which read: “Whirlwind of a week. Lots of positivity incoming, keep posted over the coming days.”

The BBC quoted Alison McGee, who it said was in line to become the club’s new chief executive, as saying “there is so much potential for men and women together, girls and boys, one club”.

Sources have told the PA news agency that chairman Garry Morris asked the six members of the board who had voted in favour of closing the women’s team over the weekend to resign.

One of those board members, former chief executive Trevor Wing, released a statement earlier this week addressing what he said were “misconceptions” regarding the decision.

Wing said the decision had been “portrayed as a sweeping and callous move” but the reality was far more complex.

He also insisted no decision had been taken to close the entire women’s section, only the senior team, saying the junior teams were “self-sufficient” and could have continued.

“Financial constraints have placed significant pressure on our club,” he said.

“After extensive discussions and deliberation with all stakeholders, it became evident that maintaining both the men’s and women’s first teams was financially unsustainable.

“Given the men’s team has been an established part of Thornaby FC since 2000, the difficult decision was made to prioritise its continuity.”

Wing also said it was “deeply disappointing to be mischaracterised as someone against women’s football by those who do not fully understand my history or the complete context of our decision”.