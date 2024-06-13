Respect everyone and fear no one – Steve Clarke ready for Germany challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Respect everyone and fear no one – Steve Clarke ready for Germany challenge

By Press Association
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is ready for Friday’s Germany opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is ready for Friday’s Germany opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke revealed his “respect everyone and fear no one” attitude ahead of Scotland’s European Championship opener against Germany.

The boss was speaking to a packed media conference at the Munich Arena ahead of the Group A game against the host country on Friday night.

The Tartan Army continue to flood into the country in their tens of thousands for the first major finals abroad since the 1998 World Cup finals in France, with Scotland looking to qualify for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

A Scotland fan at Marienplatz in Munich, Germany
Scotland fans are preparing for the Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Clarke is focused solely on getting his side prepared for the task of taking on a European superpower with games against Switzerland and Hungary to follow.

“It’s the opening game of a four-team section, three matches, we know what we have to do to qualify and that’s all we focus on,” said Clarke. “Everyone is fully fit, flying, desperate to be selected and ready to go.

“The enormity of the opener, however, is a bit of a sideshow and hopefully we don’t get too involved in that.

“It’s a difficult game. One of the mantras I’ve always had is respect everyone and fear no one.

“We have respect for the host nation, we know they’re a good team but hopefully we can show everyone we’re a good team as well.

“I can enjoy it. I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in big matches, the Champions League final for example, it was nice to be involved in the last Euros.

“I can enjoy it, but I’ll enjoy it even more once we’ve got four points on the board.”

It is the second successive Euros for the Scots under Clarke and he said: “I think we should all be proud that we’re here.

“It’s been a long time since 1998 when we actually travelled abroad to appear in a tournament like this.

“That’s why everyone is so excited. We’re proud we’ve been able to do back-to-back European Championships and hopefully by the end of this we’ll be even more proud at having done something a little bit more special in regards to Scottish football.”

Asked about Germany, who are unbeaten in four games this year after an unconvincing 2023, Clarke said: “They’re a good team, I think people were trying to talk them down a little bit.

“I think Julian Nagelsmann found, like I did, it takes a while to find your best squad and team formation.

“When the draw was made I expected it to be a tough game and nothing has changed my mind.”

Clarke admits the invasion of the Tartan Army will “give us a big boost”.

The former Kilmarnock and West Brom boss added: “They’re going to be behind us in every minute of every game and that’s really important for us.

“We’ve had a little taste of it already at our base in. I’m sure there will be a few around in Munich tonight that we won’t see. We hope they will enjoy themselves and behave themselves.”