The main talking points ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2024 clash with Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The main talking points ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2024 clash with Germany

By Press Association
Could Anthony Ralston get the nod against Germany? (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Could Anthony Ralston get the nod against Germany? (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland take on Germany in the Euro 2024 opener in Munich on Friday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points ahead of the keenly-awaited Group A fixture.

A case for the defence

Scotland boss Steve Clarke during a training session
Steve Clarke faces a number of tough decisions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke is likely to play a back-three/back-five with left-sided central defender Kieran Tierney certain to start. Clarke will likely choose between Ryan Porteous, Jack Hendry and Grant Hanley for his two partners and it could well be the former two who get the nod. Captain Andrew Robertson will  be left wing-back and with right wing-backs Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey left behind through injury, Anthony Ralston could edge out Ross McCrorie on the other side of the pitch, although attacking opportunities could be limited.

Midfield pints into a quart pot

Scotland’s Scott McTominay (left) and John McGinn (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Scott McTominay (left) and John McGinn (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Clarke’s biggest dilemma is probably in midfield, the strongest part of his squad. John McGinn, Scott McTominay and Callum McGregor are all but certain to start. If the Scotland boss plays a box midfield, who joins them? Billy Gilmour is more defensively-minded and could partner McGregor in front of the defence leaving McTominay and McGinn further forward. However, Clarke could tweak his formation to allow Ryan Christie to be chief support to the lone striker, likely to be Che Adams. Kenny McLean and Stuart Armstrong can also be hopeful of contributing at some stage of the game.

Group prospects

Scotland have never qualified out of a group at a major finals.  Aside from taking on the host country, Clarke’s side face Switzerland and Hungary and neither of them come with the promise of three points. One win could be enough to take Scotland into the knockout stages, while four points would surely guarantee that landmark feat. Goal difference could come into consideration so if the Scots are to fail to beat Germany then the narrowest of defeats is preferred.

Head-to-head record

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany have never lost a competitive international against Scotland (John Walton/PA)
Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany have never lost a competitive international against Scotland (John Walton/PA)

Scotland have never beaten Germany in a competitive game. In 17 meetings the Scots have won four and drawn five. Scotland first met Germany in 1929 when they drew 1-1 in a friendly in Berlin. The last Scotland victory over Germany was a 1-0 friendly win in 1999, with Don Hutchison scoring the winner. Germany have won the last three meetings, the last being a 3-2 win in a European Championship qualifier at Hampden Park in 2015.

Tartan Army on its travels

Scotland fans will travel abroad to a major competition for the first time since the 1998 World Cup in France. Tens of thousands of Tartan Army are flooding into Germany and most of them do not have tickets for the games. Clarke and his squad are aware of the feel-good factor which is surrounding both this fixture and the tournament and, while there is realism about the task against the Germans, there is pressure to put in a positive performance on Friday night.