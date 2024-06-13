England skittle Oman for 47 to kickstart T20 World Cup campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England skittle Oman for 47 to kickstart T20 World Cup campaign

By Press Association
England’s Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Oman’s Ayaan Khan (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
England’s Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Oman’s Ayaan Khan (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

England’s bowlers ran through Oman with ease, knocking their unfancied opponents over for just 47 to kickstart their push for a place in the next stage of the T20 World Cup.

Seeking a heavy win to bolster their net run-rate and help them overtake Scotland in the race for the Super 8s, the defending champions made light work of the Arab nation.

They took all 10 wickets in a hasty 13.2 overs, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid claiming four for 11, while pace pair Mark Wood and Jofra Archer each took three for 12. Shoaib Khan was Oman’s top-scorer with 11 and the only batter to reach double figures.

The mission in front of England was clear from the off, with maximum victory needed in each of their last two games and healthy margins a necessity.

Jos Buttler won the toss and handed responsibility to his bowlers, trusting them to impose themselves rather than asking his batting lineup to aim for the stands.

It was a call he would not regret. Reece Topley, recalled for Chris Jordan in the only change to the XI, set the tone with a solid three over spell as Archer kicked off the procession of wickets at the Sir Andy Roberts End.

Pratik Athavale and captain Aqib Ilyas were both unsettled by his length and lift, trying to get on top of the bounce but only succeeding in feeding low catches that were snapped up by Phil Salt and Will Jacks.

Archer should have had a third when Moeen Ali grassed an ankle-high chance at slip, but the missed chance barely registered as Oman failed to get to grips with task at hand.

Adil Rashid chats with team-mate Moeen Ali (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Adil Rashid chats with team-mate Moeen Ali (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Wood was handed the final over of the powerplay and was too hot to handle. He had Zeeshan Maqsood caught and bowled off his first delivery and quickly added Kashyap Prajapati, flapping to mid-wicket after being hustled for pace.

At 25 for four, much of the damage had been done, but England did not rest. In fact, the arrival of Rashid’s well-honed leg-breaks and googlies merely accelerated Oman’s decline.

He ripped his opening ball past Khalid Kail’s sweep, who was stumped by a scrambling Buttler as he crept out of his crease, then watched as Mehran Khan offered Moeen the the easiest possible catching practice at slip.

In between Ayaan Khan dragged Wood into his stumps, another victim of the Durham player’s speed through the air. Rashid bagged two more as he toyed with the tail, producing a pair of wrong ‘uns that turned between bat and pad and sent the bails flying.

Oman snuck past the tournament’s lowest ever score of 39 – made by Uganda earlier this month – but the end was close. Shoaib was last man out, top-edging Archer into Buttler’s gloves to leave a regulation chase.