Football rumours: Major clubs face off for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise

By Press Association
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is a man in demand (Nick Potts/PA)
What the papers say

Newcastle, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea have made contact with Crystal Palace in the hopes of signing France Olympic winger Michael Olise, 22, writes The Mirror.

France’s Jean-Clair Todibo (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United have 24-year-old Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice in their sights as the club look to recruit a centre-back, according to the Daily Mail. Nice are also owned by Ineos, United’s new minority shareholders with control of football operations.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is also on United’s radar, but the Telegraph says they could face fierce competition from AC Milan and Juventus for the Dutchman.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

England v Iceland – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
England’s Ivan Toney battles for the ball with Iceland’s Stefan Pordarson (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ivan Toney: Brentford are refusing to sell the England striker for less than £60million, previously valuing him at £80million, writes Talksport.

Kevin Danso: A number of Premier League clubs are watching the Lens centre-back 25, with the i reporting claims by former player Rio Ferdinand about a move to Manchester United.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: New Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has his heart set on signing the 28-year-old midfielder from Tottenham, according to Takvim.