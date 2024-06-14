Leeds ‘inspired’ by Rob Burrow tributes, says head coach Rohan Smith

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith has described the inspiration his side have taken from the tributes that continue to pour in for Rob Burrow since his death following a valiant battle against motor neurone disease almost two weeks ago.

The Rhinos’ men’s team take to the field for the first time since Burrow’s death against Hull at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, with the hosts planning a range of special tributes to the star scrum-half.

“It’s been a really difficult time for the staff and the players, particularly those that worked closely with Rob, or played or coached alongside him,” admitted Smith.

More tributes will be paid to Leeds Rhinos great Rob Burrow on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

“It’s been a tough thing for people to process, but also a time of great reflection, and paying tribute to the legacy he left during his career and post-career as well.

“We have all been inspired in our time at the Rhinos for what Rob did on the field in defying all the odds and leaving a legacy, and post-career as well, seeing the battle he’s put forward for the good of other people, that’s inspired all of us.

“We are eager to get out there and begin the tribute from a Rhinos point of view to Rob and Lindsey and their family.”

Burrow was remembered with a range of tributes before and during last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup finals day at Wembley, during which Leeds’ women’s team were beaten by St Helens.

And those tributes will continue at the MKM Stadium both before and during the match, including a minute’s silence and a minute of applause in the seventh minute, in recognition of Burrow’s long-standing shirt number.

A video of Burrow’s life and achievements will be broadcast on big screens as the teams enter the field, before Burrow’s former team-mate Liam Sutcliffe and Rhinos captain Cameron Smith lay wreaths at pitch-side.

Bucket collections will take place in aid of the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, and Hull will wear special warm-up shorts which will subsequently be signed and auctioned off.