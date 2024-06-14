Leeds ‘inspired’ by Rob Burrow tributes, says head coach Rohan Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds ‘inspired’ by Rob Burrow tributes, says head coach Rohan Smith

By Press Association
Tributes will be paid to Rob Burrow during Hull FC’s clash with Leeds on Saturday (Karen Shield/PA)
Leeds head coach Rohan Smith has described the inspiration his side have taken from the tributes that continue to pour in for Rob Burrow since his death following a valiant battle against motor neurone disease almost two weeks ago.

The Rhinos’ men’s team take to the field for the first time since Burrow’s death against Hull at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, with the hosts planning a range of special tributes to the star scrum-half.

“It’s been a really difficult time for the staff and the players, particularly those that worked closely with Rob, or played or coached alongside him,” admitted Smith.

Leeds Rhinos women's players undertake a minute's silence in honour of Rob Burrow
More tributes will be paid to Leeds Rhinos great Rob Burrow on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

“It’s been a tough thing for people to process, but also a time of great reflection, and paying tribute to the legacy he left during his career and post-career as well.

“We have all been inspired in our time at the Rhinos for what Rob did on the field in defying all the odds and leaving a legacy, and post-career as well, seeing the battle he’s put forward for the good of other people, that’s inspired all of us.

“We are eager to get out there and begin the tribute from a Rhinos point of view to Rob and Lindsey and their family.”

Burrow was remembered with a range of tributes before and during last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup finals day at Wembley, during which Leeds’ women’s team were beaten by St Helens.

And those tributes will continue at the MKM Stadium both before and during the match, including a minute’s silence and a minute of applause in the seventh minute, in recognition of Burrow’s long-standing shirt number.

A video of Burrow’s life and achievements will be broadcast on big screens as the teams enter the field, before Burrow’s former team-mate Liam Sutcliffe and Rhinos captain Cameron Smith lay wreaths at pitch-side.

Bucket collections will take place in aid of the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, and Hull will wear special warm-up shorts which will subsequently be signed and auctioned off.