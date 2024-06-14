From Branthwaite to Toney, the players potentially on the move this summer

The summer transfer window is officially open but the rumour mill has been working overtime with speculation over which players may go where.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of those who are attracting the early interest.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Branthwaite has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United but Everton are determined to resist any bid (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 21-year-old centre-back has already reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United after his breakthrough season in the Premier League. Following his £1.1million move from Carlisle in January 2020, he signed a new four-year contract in October and Everton will not entertain offers below £70m for a player recently called into the England squad.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Eberechi Eze is a reported target for Tottenham and Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

The 25-year-old’s presence in England’s Euro 2024 squad has only increased his value after an impressive season for Palace which ended with five goals in his last six matches. Tottenham and United are among the clubs linked already.

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Michael Olise enjoyed an impressive finish to the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Eze’s club-mate Olise, named in France’s provisional Olympic squad but left out of the Euros, has emerged as one of the hottest properties on the market. The 22-year-old winger had some issues with injury but still scored 10 in his last 14 league matches and Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Newcastle, City and United are all reportedly interested.

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Conor Gallagher has been the subject of speculation about his Chelsea future for some time (Nigel French/PA)

A “will he, won’t he?” saga has accompanied the 24-year-old for most of the last year as his future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain for some time despite being a fan favourite. Another currently on England duty with Tottenham and Aston Villa linked, with his status as a homegrown player offering Chelsea the opportunity to make pure profit on any sale.

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Ivan Toney, linked with Arsenal, endured a frustrating end to the season (John Walton/PA)

Toney’s head coach Thomas Frank admitted as long ago as February it was likely the 28-year-old would leave in the summer. His lack of a club goal in the final three and a half months – having only returned from an eight-month ban in January – did not hinder a Euro 2024 call-up and Arsenal are long-term suitors.