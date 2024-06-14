British number one Jack Draper sees off Frances Tiafoe to reach Stuttgart semis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

British number one Jack Draper sees off Frances Tiafoe to reach Stuttgart semis

By Press Association
Jack Draper defeated Frances Tiafoe in Stuttgart (Adam Davy/PA)
Jack Draper defeated Frances Tiafoe in Stuttgart (Adam Davy/PA)

Jack Draper celebrated his elevation to British number one by beating defending champion Frances Tiafoe to reach the semi-finals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

Draper’s run in Germany coupled with Cameron Norrie’s shock loss to Jack Pinnington Jones in Nottingham means the 22-year-old will top the domestic standings for the first time on Monday.

He will also hit a new career high in the low 30s, potentially enough to earn him a seeding at Wimbledon, after battling to a 5-7 6-4 7-6 (1) victory over American Tiafoe.

Draper will next face Tiafoe’s compatriot Brandon Nakashima in his seventh ATP Tour semi-final.

The manner of victory was particularly satisfying for Draper, who lost matches at three successive tournaments on deciding tie-breaks earlier this season but played a superb one this time.

“I’m incredibly happy,” he said in an on-court interview broadcast by Sky Sports. “My last three (deciding) tie-breaks, I lost them all, so to come through today was really amazing and I’m really proud of my efforts.”

Draper also hit a career-high 31 aces, adding: “I’m really happy with the way I served and the way I played. It was a really high-quality match.”

Tiafoe edged an incredibly tight opening set before the pair were forced off court by rain early in the second set.

Draper played a brilliant returning game to break serve at 5-4 after play resumed and put the disappointment of missing a match point at the same stage of the deciding set behind him in a tie-break full of explosive shots.