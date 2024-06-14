Nuri Sahin named new Borussia Dortmund coach following Edin Terzic exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nuri Sahin named new Borussia Dortmund coach following Edin Terzic exit

By Press Association
Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has replaced Edin Terzic as head coach (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has replaced Edin Terzic as head coach (Nick Potts/PA)

Borussia Dortmund have named Nuri Sahin as their new head coach following the departure of Edin Terzic.

The 35-year-old former Dortmund, Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder has signed a three-year contract to take up the reins a day after Terzic’s request to be released from his contract was accepted.

Sahin, who had been Terzic’s assistant, told the club’s official website: “It is a great honour for me to be head coach of Borussia Dortmund.

“I would like to thank everyone in the club’s senior management team for the faith they have shown in me, and I am hugely looking forward to my new role at BVB.

“From day one we will do everything we can and work with energy and passion to make this club as successful as possible.”

Sahin made 274 competitive appearances for the club – many of them under Jurgen Klopp – winning the Bundesliga title in 2011 and the DFB Cup in 2017 either side of a three-year stay in Madrid and a loan move to Liverpool. He ended his playing career in Turkey with Antalyaspor, who he went on to manage.

The former Turkey international returned to Dortmund as one of Terzic’s assistants in January and will now take full charge of the Champions League runners-up.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic left the club on Thursday
Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic left the club on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “Nuri Sahin helped us reach the final of the UEFA Champions League last season. He has the experience here as a player and assistant coach to know how BVB works – and above all he knows how to be successful.

“With his natural authority and expertise, he has a good relationship with our team and he knows what we need to work on collectively. Nuri has our full confidence and our full support.”

Sahin’s appointment arrived on the same day that Dortmund had announced that experienced defender Mats Hummels is to end his 13-year association with the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

News of the 35-year-old’s exit came hot on the heels of that of Terzic amid reports that the pair clashed ahead of Dortmund’s 2-0 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

A statement on the club’s official X – formerly Twitter – account said: “Borussia Dortmund and Mats Hummels will part ways.

“The German defender has spent more than 13 years at the club and left a significant mark having won two Bundesliga titles and DFB-Pokals with the club among numerous other achievements.

“We are grateful for the successful run we had together.”

Hummels’ impending departure follows confirmation that long-serving forward Marco Reus will also leave the club this summer.