Denmark’s men’s team agree deal which ensures equal conditions for women’s side

By Press Association
Denmark’s men’s team have agreed a new deal with their association which ensures equal conditions for the women’s team (Adam Davy/PA)
Denmark’s men’s national team have agreed to have the money they receive from their national association frozen to help fund equal conditions for their female counterparts.

Male and female players will receive equal basic remuneration when they appear for the national team under the new agreement.

A 15 per cent decrease in insurance coverage for the men’s team will fund a 50 per cent upgrade in cover for the women’s senior team, plus a 40 per cent upgrade for the men’s under-21 team.

A clubhouse for all national teams will be funded via the new deal, while there is also an agreement to create a development fund supported equally by the men’s players and the Danish football association (DBU).

Whenever Denmark qualify for a World Cup or a European Championship in the future, the team and the DBU will each contribute one million kroner (currently £113,000) to a pot ringfenced for funding improvement to all teams’ conditions.

“When we presented the plan to the negotiations team, which consisted of Andreas Christensen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel, they were very happy,” the director of the Danish players’ union Spillerforeningen, Michael Sahl Hansen, said.

“This was what they wanted: it showed that they are taking the responsibility. They liked the idea of providing other national teams with better opportunities and conditions.

Denmark's women's team will now receive the same basic appearance money from their national federation
“The men’s team chose not to demand any changes in the conditions in their new agreement.

“It’s an extraordinary step to help improve the conditions of the women’s national teams. So, instead of looking for better conditions for themselves, the players thought about supporting the women’s team.”

The new deal between the men’s team and the DBU comes into effect after Euro 2024.