We let ourselves down badly – Graeme Souness brands Scotland display ‘miserable’

Graeme Souness branded Scotland’s performance “miserable” as they were crushed 5-1 by Germany in their opening match of Euro 2024.

The Scots conceded twice in the first 20 minutes and were 3-0 down at half-time, while they also had defender Ryan Porteous sent off before the break.

“My worst fear was Germany getting an early goal,” former Scotland international Souness said on ITV.

“Germany, they give you a hard time. We never got started, we never got a foothold, we never had a presence in the game, we gave away a daft goal which was avoidable and the roof caved in.

“The sending-off before half-time compounded all of those problems.

“We were miserable tonight. I can’t really tell you how good this Germany side is because we were that bad – 5-1 suggests they’re a good team, but let’s see how they fair against a really good team as well.

“I am so disappointed. We let ourselves down badly tonight.”