On this day in 2012: Michael Laudrup appointed Swansea manager

By Press Association
Michael Laudrup was appointed Swansea manager, on this day in 2012 (Andy Lloyd/PA)
Michael Laudrup was appointed Swansea manager on this day in 2012 and would lead the Welsh club to their first major silverware.

The former Denmark international signed a two-year contract as Brendan Rodgers’ successor and masterminded League Cup glory the following February.

Laudrup won five Spanish league titles with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the early 1990s and the creative forward was one of the best players of his generation.

“It’s going to be a new experience for me and I am really looking forward to it,” Laudrup told Swansea’s official website on being unveiled at the Premier League club.

“Everyone knows the style of football Swansea play and it suits my way of thinking.

“I have spoken to many people about Swansea and watched a number of their games on DVD – with many more to watch.”

A host of names were linked with the vacancy, including Gus Poyet, Marcel Desailly, Dennis Bergkamp and Graeme Jones.

Laudrup’s previous spells in management were at Brondby, Getafe, Spartak Moscow and Real Mallorca.

Under Laudrup’s guidance, Swansea won the first major trophy in their history in 2013 (Andy Lloyd/PA)

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins added: “Michael has a clear picture and understanding of what we require at Swansea City to build on all the good work and strides we have made over the last few years as a football club.

“There is no doubt about his standing as one of the game’s greatest footballers, but we also see the qualities he has as a manager.

“Our overall aim is to build on our first season in the Premier League, but we also fully understand the need to adapt our approach as we go along to remain competitive season after season.

“Part of that process is to look at new ideas and increase our knowledge on all aspects of the game to keep advancing.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to about Michael during the appointment process can’t speak highly enough about him, not just as a football man, but as a person.”

Michael Laudrup celebrated League Cup success as Swansea beat Bradford 5-0 at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Under Laudrup’s guidance, Swansea won the first major trophy in their history in 2013 when they beat Bradford 5-0 at Wembley to land the League Cup.

Laudrup, though, was sacked in February 2014 after a poor run of form left the Swans just two points above the relegation zone.

He has since managed in Qatar with spells at Lekhwiya and Al-Rayyan Sports Club.