England train ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Gareth Southgate was able to run the rule over his full 26-man squad as England trained on the eve of their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

The whole group took part in Saturday’s morning session at England’s base camp at the Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land.

Southgate and his players will head to Gelsenkirchen later in the day, with the manager and captain Harry Kane taking on media duties at the Veltins Arena.

England’s Harry Kane during a training session at the Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land in Blankenhain, Germany. Picture date: Thursday June 13, 2024.

While the full squad trained, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is still expected to miss out as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in February.

After opening their Group C campaign against Serbia, Euro 2020 runners-up England face Denmark and Slovenia as they look to go one better in Germany this time round.