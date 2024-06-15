George Ford’s influence strong despite his absence from England’s summer tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Ford’s influence strong despite his absence from England’s summer tour

By Press Association
George Ford has won 96 caps for England (Andrew Matthews/PA)
George Ford has won 96 caps for England (Andrew Matthews/PA)

George Ford may have been ruled out of England’s summer tour but Sale’s veteran playmaker still wields a strong influence on some of those present in Japan and New Zealand.

Sharks duo Joe Carpenter and Tom Roebuck are locked in a friendly rivalry to see who is capped first by Steve Borthwick, with next Saturday’s Test in Tokyo the first opportunity to make their debuts.

Carpenter and Roebuck were called up by boss Borthwick after excelling in a potent Sale back three last season and have benefited from the expertise of 31-year-old fly-half Ford, who was ruled out of the tour by a damaged Achilles.

George Ford (left) has helped develop Joe Carpenter's game
George Ford (left) has helped develop Joe Carpenter's game (Ben Whitley/PA)

“George is the ultimate professional. He drives standards and he drives execution,” Carpenter said.

“He’s been in the England environment for so long and him coming to Sale has been huge for a lot of us, helping us understand what level we need to be at to bridge that gap between Sale and England.

“He’s fantastic in terms of trying to pull us up with him. He wants to win, that’s his mindset, and he wants the best possible for the boys who he thinks have potential.”

If the Sale rookies who fulfil Borthwick’s back three requirement of being dominant in the air while providing a counter-attack threat are capped over the coming weeks, it will also come with a nod of appreciation for each other.

Joe Carpenter is aiming to win his first cap on England's summer tour
Joe Carpenter is aiming to win his first cap on England's summer tour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Now close friends, Roebuck said they “used to hate each other” as teenagers when his Cheshire or Sale academy side played Carpenter’s Yorkshire or Yorkshire academy, adding that his rival was a “gobby b*****d”.

It was not until they got to know each other in England age grade camps that they built up a rapport, eventually living as housemates in Manchester.

“On the flip-side, he was (a gobby b*****d) as well!” said the 22-year-old Carpenter, who is seven months younger.

“That was where it all started but that’s like anything in rugby – you hate your opponent until you actually end up meeting them and then, 95 per cent of the time, they’re a nice guy.

“Tom is one of my best friends and has been for the last five years since I joined Sale. I was dead happy for him when he was called into England camp during the Six Nations. He was unfortunate not to be capped but that was the first step for him.

“There’s a bit of in-house competition for us and he managed to get in first, which I was dead chuffed about – I loved that it happened for him. But for me, it was about how I could make that step as well.

“This is our first tour together and hopefully there are many in the future. We’re both really excited.”