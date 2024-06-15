Ronald Koeman says Netherlands among title contenders ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronald Koeman says Netherlands among title contenders ahead of Euro 2024 opener

By Press Association
Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is confident his team can win Euro 2024 (Joris Verwijst/PA)
Ronald Koeman will send the Netherlands into their opening Euro 2024 battle with Poland confident they will be in the mix for the title.

Koeman, a European Championship winner as a player in 1988, believes this year’s tournament is wide open, but that his team is one of the contenders.

He told a press conference: “In my opinion, there is not a big favourite, maybe the French team a little bit more than the rest because they have a lot of experience, they have won already big tournaments.

“But I think it will be an open fight between different nations – and one of them is Holland.”

Skipper Virgil van Dijk was equally bullish as he prepared to lead his side into Sunday’s Group D clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Van Dijk said: “There are obviously very good teams around, obviously France, Germany, Portugal, England. But I think at a tournament, it can be totally different.

“Hopefully we can be at out best and be up there. That’s the aim and that’s what we’re going to fight for.”

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski will miss the Euro 2024 opener against the Netherlands through injury
Poland star Robert Lewandowski will miss the Euro 2024 opener against the Netherlands through injury (Nick Potts/PA)

The Dutch will be without playmaker Frenkie de Jong because of an ankle injury, but his Barcelona team-mate Robert Lewandowski will also be missing for Poland.

The 35-year-old striker holds Poland’s all-time records for both caps and goals and his absence will be a significant blow to head coach Michal Probierz and his side.

However, skipper Piotr Zielinski told a press conference: “It is huge loss for us as we all know how important Robert is for our team. But it does not change our approach. We still want to win.”