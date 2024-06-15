Euro 2024 day two: Holders Italy survive scare as Spain lay down early marker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024 day two: Holders Italy survive scare as Spain lay down early marker

By Press Association
Italy recovered from falling behind against Albania after just 23 seconds to run out 2-1 winners in Dortmund (Nick Potts/PA)
Holders Italy overcame a nightmare start to begin their European Championship title defence with a 2-1 win over Albania in Dortmund.

Three-time champions Spain impressed as they saw off Croatia 3-0 in Berlin, while Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 in Cologne to sit second in Group A behind hosts Germany.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the second day of action at Euro 2024.

Azzurri recover from slow start

Nedim Bajrami had fired Albania into a shock lead after just 23 seconds of the Group B opener against the defending champions, setting a new record for the fastest goal in the tournament’s history.

Italy, though, were soon back on level terms through a towering header from defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Nicolo Barella then lashed in a 20-yard strike to turn the match around after 16 minutes.

Luciano Spalletti’s side went on to take control – and could have scored more but for a string of fine saves by Eagles keeper Thomas Strakosha.

Spain lay down early marker

Croatia’s Luka Modric reacts as Spain’s Dani Carvajal is congratulated after scoring in their Group B match at Euro 2024
Croatia midfielder Luka Modric saw his side suffer an opening defeat as Spain coasted to victory in Berlin (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Spain got their Group B campaign off to a fine start with a convincing win over Croatia.

Captain Alvaro Morata set La Roja on their way with a low finish after 29 minutes before Fabian Ruiz soon doubled the lead after some quick footwork inside the Croatia penalty area.

Dani Carvajal volleyed home a third from close range in first-half stoppage time.

To compound a miserable afternoon for a below-par Croatia, a late goal from substitute Bruno Petkovic was ruled out for encroachment when he slotted in a cross after his initial penalty had been saved.

Swiss start like clockwork

Kwadwo Duah scored his first goal for Switzerland as Murat Yakin’s men got their Group A campaign up and running with victory over Hungary.

The Ludogorets Razgrad forward – who had previously only played 45 minutes for the national team ahead of his surprise inclusion – slotted in from Michel Aebischer’s slide-rule pass after 12 minutes, which was eventually confirmed by VAR having initially been flagged offside.

Aebischer doubled Switzerland’s lead with a fierce strike just ahead of the break, also his first international goal.

Although Hungary reduced the deficit in the second half through Barnabas Varga’s header, Switzerland substitute Breel Embolo made sure of victory when he lobbed in a third goal during stoppage time.

England pass health check

England’s Luke Shaw during a training session at Euro 2024
Luke Shaw (centre) is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring problem (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Southgate was able to run the rule over his full 26-man squad as England trained on the eve of their Group C opener against Serbia.

The whole group took part in Saturday’s morning session at England’s base camp in Blankenhain ahead of travelling to Gelsenkirchen.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw could even make the squad on Sunday as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Picture of the day

Albania fans celebrate their opening goal against Italy at Euro 2024
Just for a moment, Albania fans were dreaming of a seismic upset after taking a shock early lead against holders Italy in Dortmund (Nick Potts/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Poland v Netherlands, 2pm, BBC One

Slovenia v Denmark, 5pm, ITV1

England v Serbia, 8pm, BBC One

All times BST.