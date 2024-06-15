Chris Billam-Smith defeats Richard Riakporhe by unanimous decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chris Billam-Smith defeats Richard Riakporhe by unanimous decision

By Press Association
Chris Billam-Smith (right) celebrates victory by unanimous decision against Richard Riakporhe following the WBO World Cruiserweight bout at Selhurst Park, London (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Billam-Smith (right) celebrates victory by unanimous decision against Richard Riakporhe following the WBO World Cruiserweight bout at Selhurst Park, London (Steven Paston/PA)

Chris Billam-Smith successfully defended his WBO world cruiserweight title with a convincing unanimous decision victory over Richard Riakporhe at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park.

The Gentleman avenged his 2019 split decision defeat to Riakporhe, proving too much for the London man in their rematch after a 116-111, 115-112, 115-112 ruling.

Bournemouth supporter Billam-Smith dug in away from home and prevented Riakporhe’s power to be a factor as he elevated himself into potential unification contention.

Billam-Smith hinted in fight week that trainer Shane McGuigan had devised a plan for Riakporhe and that was clear in the first round. CBS refused to take a back step during the early exchanges, forcing Riakporhe on the back foot in a bid to suppress the power in his right hand.

Chris Billam-Smith v Richard Riakporhe – Selhurst Park
Billam-Smith retained his WBO world cruiserweight title (Steven Paston/PA)

Billam-Smith relished the close encounters and took every opportunity to rough Riakporhe up on the inside. This approach was by no means pretty, but it was effective in disrupting his opponent’s rhythm as Riakporhe failed to land any meaningful shots by the end of the second.

Riakporhe was still in first gear by the fourth. The south London man looked shot of any momentum and his clinch-heavy tactics began to sap the atmosphere around Selhurst Park as he began to fall further behind on the cards.

This continued into the midway point of the fight with the referee having to separate the pair multiple times per round. The match-up resembled Billam-Smith’s title win against Lawrence Okolie last May where Okolie’s clinching saw him deducted points on the night.

With fatigue building it felt like Riakporhe’s chances were fading. He began to swing his right hand with little to no accuracy but a late flurry in round seven proved his most successful period of the bout.

The flurry developed into a quality ninth round from the Midnight Train as he tested the champion’s chin with multiple power shots. Riakporhe forced Billam-Smith onto the ropes with a straight right which created the first moment of uncertainty for the Bournemouth man.

Riakporhe ran out of steam and he reverted back to his early bad habits. This saw him finally deducted a point in the 12th which all but confirmed Billam-Smith’s deserved victory.