German police shoot person armed with axe ahead of Euro 2024 game in Hamburg

German police have shot a person they say was armed with an axe in Hamburg just hours before the city staged its first game of Euro 2024.

Reports on social media said the incident took place near a fan park where Netherlands fans were gathered ahead of their game with Poland.

And Hamburg’s police confirmed officers had shot an individual who had threatened them.

Auf #StPauli kommt es aktuell zu einem größeren Polizeieinsatz. Nach ersten Erkenntnissen hat eine Person Polizeikräfte mit einer Spitzhacke und einem Brandsatz bedroht. Die Einsatzkräfte machten in der Folge von ihrer Schusswaffe Gebrauch. Der Angreifer wurde dabei verletzt und… pic.twitter.com/gSCVwbq2NH — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) June 16, 2024

A post on X from Police Hamburg read: “There is currently a major police operation in #StPauli . According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The officers then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

Pictures on social media had earlier shown thousands of Netherlands supporters in the city enjoying the build-up to the Group D game against Poland, which is scheduled to kick off at 2pm BST.

The game is taking place at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, with the city’s fan park situated in the St Pauli district.