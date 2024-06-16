Brandon McMullen says Scotland will be ‘back stronger’ after T20 World Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brandon McMullen says Scotland will be ‘back stronger’ after T20 World Cup exit

By Press Association
Brandon McMullen hit 60 in Scotland’s narrow loss to Australia (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Brandon McMullen hit 60 in Scotland’s narrow loss to Australia (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Scotland captain Brandon McMullen hopes they bounce back stronger after narrowly missing out on a place in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup.

England’s rain-affected victory over Namibia meant Scotland needed to get a result against Australia to progress but despite giving their opponents a scare they slipped to a five-wicket defeat with only two balls to spare.

McMullen fired 60 from 34 balls to help Scotland post 180 and Travis Head scored 68 in the reply.

With Australia needing 60 from the final five overs, Marcus Stoinis hit a game-changing half-century.

McMullen insists Scotland are hurting but will come back better from the loss.

T20 Cricket WCup Australia Scotland
Australia chased Scotland’s target with two balls to spare (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

He said: “It’s hugely disappointing – as a group we’ve played some real good cricket in this tournament.

“We had a good start in the first half of the game and the first innings and we just couldn’t quite back it up in the bowling.

“We try and stay as level as possible and go from there and keep raising the bar each game we go to.

“Each day is a new day, each game is a new game. We’ve really enjoyed ourselves at the World Cup and we’ll be back next time stronger.”

Scotland’s failure to qualify for the Super Eights means they do not gain automatic qualification for the next tournament.

He added: “Having to qualify for that next T20 World Cup in 2026, We still have to play good cricket leading up to it.

“It’s obviously unfortunate we could have qualified straight away going into the Super 8s, but it is what it is and we move forward and can take a lot of positives out from this tournament so far.”