Katie Boulter beats Emma Raducanu in battle of Britain to reach Nottingham final

By Press Association
Katie Boulter (pictured) won the battle of Britain against Emma Raducanu to reach the final of the Nottingham Open (Mike Egerton/PA)
Katie Boulter reminded everyone why she is the British number one after beating Emma Raducanu in the battle of Britain at the Nottingham Open on her way back to the final.

Boulter is the defending champion at her home tournament and was up against it, having lost a marathon first set to Raducanu on Saturday night before bad light stopped play in their semi-final.

But the 27-year-old returned on Sunday and flexed her muscles with a dominant display to claim a 6-7 (13) 6-3 6-4 victory to have a shot at a second-successive title.

She was too good for Raducanu on the resumption, outhitting her opponent with a flurry of winners and defending excellently as she outlined her status as the country’s top player in a three-hour-plus victory.

Raducanu was the queen of British tennis following her amazing US Open triumph in 2021, but injuries stopped her kicking on and in the meantime, Boulter has stolen her throne.

Boulter – ranked 30 in the world – will defend her Nottingham crown and claim a third WTA Tour title if she can beat Karolina Pliskova in the final later in the day.

“I am going to need a defib because my heart rate is too high now,” Boulter joked.

“What a match, what an incredible player. She is only going to get better and better, she makes it so tough to close it out.

“I am so happy to get through, I’m really proud of myself.

“It has been a really tough week for me. It has not been easy for me to get over the line. It is tough to come back as a defending champion, this is the first time I have done it but it is going OK so far.”

Emma Raducanu puts her hands on her hips after defeat at the Nottingham Open
Raducanu (pictured) was unable to contain Boulter on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pliskova, the 2016 champion, is undefeated at Nottingham and booked her spot in the final with a 6-7 (9) 6-1 6-4 win over Diane Parry.

Despite the semi-final defeat, it has been a positive week for Raducanu in her first tournament in seven weeks as she carefully manages her return following double wrist and ankle surgery last year.

She competed well throughout the week and looked strong physically, but came up against an opponent too good in Boulter.