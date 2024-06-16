Carlos Alcaraz confident he can convert clay form to grass ahead of Queen’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Carlos Alcaraz confident he can convert clay form to grass ahead of Queen’s

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz was back at Queen’s Club on Sunday a week on from his Roland Garros triumph (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is confident he can make another quick transition from clay to grass ahead of his Queen’s Club defence.

Alcaraz enjoyed a dream summer on the lawn in 2023 after an excellent victory at the cinch Championships in London was followed up by a maiden Wimbledon title.

The world number three has similar ambitions this time despite an eventful week after he tasted Roland Garros success for the first time last Sunday, which he celebrated in Ibiza before on Wednesday he discovered that he is set to partner Rafael Nadal at the Olympics in Paris next month.

“I had a few days off, I went to Ibiza with a group of friends. I had fun, I enjoyed my time,” Alcaraz said.

“Obviously Roland Garros was a fantastic two weeks for me, a dream come true to lift the trophy but right now my mind must be here on the grass.

“To be ready as soon as I can to play good tennis here at Queen’s and obviously to get ready for Wimbledon.

“Right now my focus is on the grass season, the two tournaments and after that my mind will be to be ready on clay again and playing my best tennis at the Olympic Games.”

The Spaniard did reflect on the prospect of teaming up with Nadal at Roland Garros in the Olympic tennis tournament, which runs from July 27 until August 4.

Alcaraz added: “I feel really, really happy to play doubles in the Olympics and with an idol like Rafa.

“I mean, I didn’t expect to play doubles at the Olympic Games with Rafa. It is a unique moment for me but of course I am very happy about it. Let’s see how it’s going to be but it’s going to be a great time.

“Honestly, I feel he is going to teach me how to deal with everything. I am the young guy who needs to grow up as a player, to grow up as a person as well.

“Of course it’s going to be my first Olympic Games. Everything is new for me, so I hope to learn a lot from him.

“Obviously it’s going to be a dream if I get a medal with him.”

Alcaraz, who arrived in London on Saturday, begins his Queen’s Club campaign against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday and could face home favourite Jack Draper in the last-16.