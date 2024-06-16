Kylian Mbappe ready to ‘give everything’ in France’s bid for Euro 2024 glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kylian Mbappe ready to ‘give everything’ in France’s bid for Euro 2024 glory

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe hopes to guide France to a second major title in six years (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Kylian Mbappe hopes to guide France to a second major title in six years (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Kylian Mbappe is ready to “give everything” to try to help France win the European Championship title.

With his club future now secured, the soon-to-be Real Madrid forward will hope to guide his country to a second major title in six years.

Ahead of France’s first match of the tournament against Austria on Monday, Mbappe said on uefa.com: “I discussed my role with the coach when I joined up with the squad.

“He said he might use me in different roles during the competition and to be ready. I said I’ve played in three different roles in my career and done well in all of them, so it’s not a problem.

“I’m ready to give everything to help the team, whether it’s up front, on the left or on the bench. I’ll adapt.”

There had been some doubts about Mbappe’s fitness, with the 25-year-old saying: “What’s most important isn’t physical condition but mentality and I’m ready to give everything so that we win.

“I’d much rather have a good head on my shoulders than strong legs, but I think I have both.

“We’ll see if my feet are also up to it. I’m fully invested in the task which has been assigned to us, which is winning the first game.”

Didier Deschamps’ side are one of the hot favourites to claim the trophy and anything other than a win against Austria would be a huge shock.

“The first match is very important,” said Deschamps. “Not decisive, but very important.

“Winning puts you in a good position and that’s our goal, even if Austria think the same. We have to negotiate this first game well to put ourselves in a good position.

“We’ve observed Austria’s last four games. We have video analysis of what we’ll be facing. What all those games had in common was intensity.

“Of course, they have quality and talent, but Austria’s strength is the ability to apply intensity and pressure.”

Austria have qualified for the finals for the fourth time in the last five Euros, reaching the knockout stage three years ago.

Ralf Rangnick, who turned down Bayern Munich to remain as Austria coach, said: “We’re playing against one of the biggest, maybe the biggest, favourites of the tournament.

“We’re playing against the world vice-champions and definitely the nation which has the best squad and best forwards.

“We need to play at our best level. It’s crucial that we are courageous and convinced of our own strength.”