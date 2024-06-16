England open with win after Denmark held by Slovenia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England open with win after Denmark held by Slovenia

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham’s header handed England a 1-0 win against Serbia (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jude Bellingham’s header handed England a 1-0 win against Serbia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jude Bellingham’s first-half goal saw England kick off their European Championship campaign with a 1-0 win against Serbia after an emotional moment for Christian Eriksen in Denmark’s draw with Slovenia.

England took the lead 13 minutes in when Bukayo Saka whipped a cross into the box and Bellingham burst forward into space, firing a powerful header into the top corner.

Harry Kane nearly doubled the lead in the second-half when his header was brilliantly turned on to the bar by keeper Predrag Rajkovic while Jordan Pickford made an important save at the other end to tip Dusan Vlahovic’s long-range strike over.

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring
Bellingham scored the only goal for England to beat Serbia 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Three points see England sit top of Group C after Denmark were held 1-1.

The match saw Eriksen mark his return to the Euros with a goal nearly three years since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match before returning to the sport eight months later.

Eriksen put Denmark ahead in Stuttgart after only 17 minutes with a low strike and they looked on track for victory, but Erik Janza salvaged a point in the 77th minute with a powerful effort.

Substitute Wout Weghorst’s late goal snatched victory for the Netherlands as they beat Poland 2-1 in their Group D opener.

Adam Buksa put Poland ahead after nodding in from Piotr Zielinski’s corner, but the Dutch responded quickly and levelled through Cody Gakpo’s deflected strike from 22 yards out.

Burnley striker Weghorst was brought on in the 81st minute and fired in the winner two minutes later with a low finish past Wojciech Szczesny.