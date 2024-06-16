England open with win after Denmark held by Slovenia

Jude Bellingham’s first-half goal saw England kick off their European Championship campaign with a 1-0 win against Serbia after an emotional moment for Christian Eriksen in Denmark’s draw with Slovenia.

England took the lead 13 minutes in when Bukayo Saka whipped a cross into the box and Bellingham burst forward into space, firing a powerful header into the top corner.

Harry Kane nearly doubled the lead in the second-half when his header was brilliantly turned on to the bar by keeper Predrag Rajkovic while Jordan Pickford made an important save at the other end to tip Dusan Vlahovic’s long-range strike over.

Bellingham scored the only goal for England to beat Serbia 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Three points see England sit top of Group C after Denmark were held 1-1.

The match saw Eriksen mark his return to the Euros with a goal nearly three years since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match before returning to the sport eight months later.

Eriksen put Denmark ahead in Stuttgart after only 17 minutes with a low strike and they looked on track for victory, but Erik Janza salvaged a point in the 77th minute with a powerful effort.

Substitute Wout Weghorst’s late goal snatched victory for the Netherlands as they beat Poland 2-1 in their Group D opener.

Adam Buksa put Poland ahead after nodding in from Piotr Zielinski’s corner, but the Dutch responded quickly and levelled through Cody Gakpo’s deflected strike from 22 yards out.

Burnley striker Weghorst was brought on in the 81st minute and fired in the winner two minutes later with a low finish past Wojciech Szczesny.