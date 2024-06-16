Euro 2024 day three: Jude Bellingham on target as England hold on for Serbia win

Jude Bellingham secured England an opening win at Euro 2024 but they were left holding on against Serbia.

The Real Madrid midfielder headed Gareth Southgate’s side into an early lead before they ground out a 1-0 victory.

The other match in Group C saw Denmark held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia, while the Netherlands came from behind to defeat Poland 2-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the third day of action at Euro 2024.

Hey Jude

Jude Bellingham headed home England’s opener (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s golden boy needed only 13 minutes to show his priceless value, athletically heading in Bukayo Saka’s cross.

Saka starred on the right as England dominated the first half-an-hour in Gelsenkirchen but they were unable to maintain their stranglehold on the contest.

Serbia began to look an increasing threat and Jordan Pickford needed to make a fine save from Dusan Vlahovic.

Harry Kane had one chance to ease the pressure but Predrag Rajkovic pushed his header onto the crossbar.

Eriksen stars but Slovenia fight back

Christian Eriksen scored a poignant goal for Denmark (Nick Potts/PA)

Almost three years to the day since Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland, he made a goal-scoring return to the European Championship.

The midfielder produced a display full of class, capped in the 17th minute when he controlled Jonas Wind’s clever flick-on with his chest and found the bottom corner.

Jan Oblak had to produce a fine save to deny Rasmus Hojlund but outsiders Slovenia worked their way into the game.

RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko demonstrated his ability with a thumping volley against the post and, from the resulting corner in the 77th minute, Erik Janza fired in the equaliser via a sizeable deflection.

Weghorst wins it for the Netherlands

Wout Weghorst netted the Netherlands’ winner against Poland (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

Poland were without talisman Robert Lewandowski because of a thigh injury but they still took a shock lead against the Netherlands in Hamburg.

Sixteen minutes were on the clock when Adam Buksa headed in Piotr Zielinski’s corner.

But Ronald Koeman’s in-form Netherlands responded quickly, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo scoring the equaliser via a deflection just before the half-hour mark.

Time was running out when Koeman turned to Burnley striker Weghorst and, within two minutes, he met a low ball into the area from Nathan Ake to clinch the three points.

Police called into action

Riot police were on duty in Gelsenkirchen (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Seven Serbian nationals were arrested in Gelsenkirchen after trouble flared ahead of England’s match.

Fans from the two teams clashed in the city, with videos on social media showing chairs, tables and bottles being thrown before riot police arrived.

Meanwhile, Hamburg police shot a man they say was armed with an “axe-like object” and a “Molotov cocktail” just hours before the city staged its first game of the tournament.

The German city’s police force said officers were threatened by the individual and, after he refused to drop the incendiary device, he was shot in the leg.

Picture of the day

England supporters at a fan park in Newcastle mimicked Jude Bellingham’s goal celebration (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Post of the day

There is no feeling like the build up to the first England game of an international tournament. To Gareth and the team – we will be with you for every twist, turn and VAR decision. England is behind you. Let's make this a summer to remember. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 16, 2024

Who’s up next?

Romania v Ukraine – 2pm, BBC One

Belgium v Slovakia – 5pm, ITV1

Austria v France – 8pm, ITV1

All times BST.