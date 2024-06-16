Euro 2024 day three: Jude Bellingham on target as England hold on for Serbia win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024 day three: Jude Bellingham on target as England hold on for Serbia win

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham was on target for England against Serbia (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jude Bellingham was on target for England against Serbia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jude Bellingham secured England an opening win at Euro 2024 but they were left holding on against Serbia.

The Real Madrid midfielder headed Gareth Southgate’s side into an early lead before they ground out a 1-0 victory.

The other match in Group C saw Denmark held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia, while the Netherlands came from behind to defeat Poland 2-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the third day of action at Euro 2024.

Hey Jude

Jude Bellingham leaps to head in England's opener
Jude Bellingham headed home England’s opener (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s golden boy needed only 13 minutes to show his priceless value, athletically heading in Bukayo Saka’s cross.

Saka starred on the right as England dominated the first half-an-hour in Gelsenkirchen but they were unable to maintain their stranglehold on the contest.

Serbia began to look an increasing threat and Jordan Pickford needed to make a fine save from Dusan Vlahovic.

Harry Kane had one chance to ease the pressure but Predrag Rajkovic pushed his header onto the crossbar.

Eriksen stars but Slovenia fight back

Christian Eriksen scores for Denmark against Slovenia
Christian Eriksen scored a poignant goal for Denmark (Nick Potts/PA)

Almost three years to the day since Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland, he made a goal-scoring return to the European Championship.

The midfielder produced a display full of class, capped in the 17th minute when he controlled Jonas Wind’s clever flick-on with his chest and found the bottom corner.

Jan Oblak had to produce a fine save to deny Rasmus Hojlund but outsiders Slovenia worked their way into the game.

RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko demonstrated his ability with a thumping volley against the post and, from the resulting corner in the 77th minute, Erik Janza fired in the equaliser via a sizeable deflection.

Weghorst wins it for the Netherlands

Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring the Netherlands' winner against Poland
Wout Weghorst netted the Netherlands’ winner against Poland (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

Poland were without talisman Robert Lewandowski because of a thigh injury but they still took a shock lead against the Netherlands in Hamburg.

Sixteen minutes were on the clock when Adam Buksa headed in Piotr Zielinski’s corner.

But Ronald Koeman’s in-form Netherlands responded quickly, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo scoring the equaliser via a deflection just before the half-hour mark.

Time was running out when Koeman turned to Burnley striker Weghorst and, within two minutes, he met a low ball into the area from Nathan Ake to clinch the three points.

Police called into action

Riot police in Gelsenkirchen
Riot police were on duty in Gelsenkirchen (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Seven Serbian nationals were arrested in Gelsenkirchen after trouble flared ahead of England’s match.

Fans from the two teams clashed in the city, with videos on social media showing chairs, tables and bottles being thrown before riot police arrived.

Meanwhile, Hamburg police shot a man they say was armed with an “axe-like object” and a “Molotov cocktail” just hours before the city staged its first game of the tournament.

The German city’s police force said officers were threatened by the individual and, after he refused to drop the incendiary device, he was shot in the leg.

Picture of the day

England supporters at a fan park in Newcastle mimic Jude Bellingham's goal celebration
England supporters at a fan park in Newcastle mimicked Jude Bellingham’s goal celebration (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Romania v Ukraine – 2pm, BBC One

Belgium v Slovakia – 5pm, ITV1

Austria v France – 8pm, ITV1

All times BST.