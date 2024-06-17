Euro 2024 day four: France open up against Austria as Mbappe gets political

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Euro 2024 day four: France open up against Austria as Mbappe gets political

By Press Association
Didier Deschamps, left, with Kylian Mbappe during training (Hassan Ammar/AP)

After England’s narrow victory over Serbia, fellow favourites France kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria on Monday.

The opening matches in Group E will also take place, with Belgium facing Slovakia and Romania meeting Ukraine.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the fourth day of action at Euro 2024.

Mbappe goes political

Kylian Mbappe, left, with French president Emmanuel Macron after the World Cup final in 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe used the press conference ahead of France’s opener to urge his fellow citizens to reject the far right in the country’s national parliamentary elections.

The unexpected poll, triggered by France’s president Emmanuel Macron after Marine Le Pen’s National Rally won the European elections, will take place on July 7 during the European Championship.

“We are at a crucial moment in the history of the country,” said the 25-year-old.

“We are citizens above all, we must not be disconnected from the world. I want to address all the French people and the young generation in particular. We see that the extremes are at the gates of power. We have the possibility to change everything.

“I hope my voice will carry as much as possible. We need to identify with values ​​of tolerance, respect, diversity. Every voice counts. I hope we will make the right choice and that we will be proud to wear this jersey again on July 7.”

Mbappe insisted there will be no distraction from the task on the pitch, though, saying: “I’m ready to give everything to help the team, whether it’s up front, on the left or on the bench.”

Belgium eyeing improvement

Kevin De Bruyne believes Belgium have learned from their disappointing World Cup campaign.

The Red Devils were knocked out in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and they enter Euro 2024 under head coach Domenico Tedesco, who was appointed in February 2023 succeeding Roberto Martinez.

Belgium kick off their campaign in Frankfurt, and Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne told a press conference: “Qatar is over now, we can’t change things, positively or negatively.

“It was a disappointment yes, but it was 18 months ago. This is a new tournament, a new coach, the team has changed quite a lot.

“We are all here to enjoy a good start to this competition. The team is sharp and ready to start this tournament.”

Hey Jude

Jude Bellingham leaps to head in England’s opener (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s golden boy Jude Bellingham needed only 13 minutes to show his priceless value, athletically heading in Bukayo Saka’s cross.

Saka starred on the right as England dominated the first half an hour in Gelsenkirchen but they were unable to maintain their stranglehold on the contest.

Serbia began to look an increasing threat and Jordan Pickford needed to make a fine save from Dusan Vlahovic.

Harry Kane had one chance to ease the pressure but Predrag Rajkovic pushed his header onto the bar.

Eriksen stars but Slovenia fight back

Christian Eriksen scores a poignant goal for Denmark (Nick Potts/PA)

Almost three years to the day since Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland, he made a goalscoring return to the European Championship.

The midfielder produced a display full of class, capped in the 17th minute when he controlled Jonas Wind’s clever flick-on with his chest and found the bottom corner.

Jan Oblak had to produce a fine save to deny Rasmus Hojlund but outsiders Slovenia worked their way into the game.

RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko demonstrated his ability with a thumping strike against the post and, from the resulting corner in the 77th minute, Erik Janza fired in the equaliser via a sizeable deflection.

Weghorst wins it for the Netherlands

Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring the Netherlands’ winner against Poland (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

Poland were without talisman Robert Lewandowski because of a thigh injury but they still took a shock lead against the Netherlands in Hamburg.

Sixteen minutes were on the clock when Adam Buksa headed in Piotr Zielinski’s corner.

But Ronald Koeman’s in-form Netherlands responded quickly, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo scoring the equaliser via a deflection just before the half-hour mark.

Time was running out when Koeman turned to Burnley striker Weghorst and, within two minutes, he met a low ball into the area from Nathan Ake to clinch the three points.

Picture of the day

England supporters at a fan park in Newcastle mimic Jude Bellingham’s goal celebration (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Romania v Ukraine, 2pm, BBC One

Belgium v Slovakia, 5pm, ITV1

Austria v France, 8pm, ITV1

All times BST.