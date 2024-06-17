The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring England’s goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring England’s goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

England launched their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win against Serbia thanks to Jude Bellingham’s first-half strike.

Katie Boulter won the Rothesay Open in Nottingham for the second successive year, while Jack Draper claimed his maiden ATP Tour title after winning the Stuttgart Open.

Chris Billam-Smith successfully defended his WBO world cruiserweight title and at the T20 World Cup, England booked their spot in the Super 8s.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Scotland were soundly beaten by hosts Germany in the Euro 2024's opening match
Scotland were soundly beaten by hosts Germany in the Euro 2024’s opening match (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Scotland fans show their dejection after their side's 5-1 defeat in Munich
Scotland fans show their dejection after their side’s 5-1 defeat in Munich (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Defending champions Italy edged out Albania in their opening group match
Defending champions Italy edged out Albania in their opening group match (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)
Harry Brook helped steer England to victory over Namibia and a place in the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup
Harry Brook helped steer England to victory over Namibia and a place in the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Scotland's defeat to Australia later sealed England's place in the next stage of the T20 World Cup
Scotland’s defeat to Australia later sealed England’s place in the next stage of the T20 World Cup (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Boulter had earlier on Sunday edged out fellow Briton Emma Raducanu in a thrilling three-set semi-final
Boulter had earlier on Sunday edged out fellow Briton Emma Raducanu in a thrilling three-set semi-final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Draper beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final to win his first ATP Tour title
Jack Draper beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final to win his first ATP Tour title (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)
Glasgow Warriors upset defending champions Munster 17-10 at Thomond Park to reach their first United Rugby Championship final in five years
Glasgow Warriors upset defending champions Munster 17-10 at Thomond Park to reach their first United Rugby Championship final in five years (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
Chris Billam-Smith, right, defended his WBO cruiserweight world title with a unanimous decision victory over fellow Briton Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park
Chris Billam-Smith, right, defended his WBO cruiserweight world title with a unanimous decision victory over fellow Briton Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park (Steven Paston/PA)
Serena Brotherton was once again the toast of the Knavesmire after Lord Melbourne provided her with a fourth victory in the Queen Mother’s Cup at York
Serena Brotherton was once again the toast of the Knavesmire after Lord Melbourne provided her with a fourth victory in the Queen Mother’s Cup at York (Nigel French/PA)
Katie Boulter celebrates winning the Rothesay Open
Katie Boulter won the Rothesay Open in Nottingham for the second successive year after beating Karolina Pliskova in the final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Christian Eriksen scores for Denmark
Christian Eriksen marked his return to the European Championship with a goal as Denmark were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia (Nick Potts/PA)
Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring
Jude Bellingham scored the only goal of the game as England beat Serbia 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jude Bellingham scores a goal for England
Bellingham’s header puts England top of Group C (Adam Davy/PA)