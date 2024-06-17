Football rumours: Manchester City not lowering price for Joao Cancelo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester City not lowering price for Joao Cancelo

By Press Association
Brentford’s Mads Roerslev and Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo (right) (PA)
What the papers say

Manchester City will not drop the asking price for Joao Cancelo any lower than £25million, according to The Sun. Barcelona are keen on a permanent move for the 30-year-old Portugal defender after a loan spell.

Everton v Liverpool – Premier League – Goodison Park
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (PA)

Manchester United will not match Everton’s £70million asking price for England defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21. The Mirror reports United are threatening to end any talks after having an offer up to £43million rejected.

United have joined AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in tracking RB Salzburg striker Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, according to the Express. The 17-year-old scored four goals in as many games for Austria during the European Under-17s Championship.

Lille have rejected a £42.3m bid from an unnamed Premier League club for Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United, but prefers a transfer to Real Madrid according to the Express.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brentford v Chelsea – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa (right) battle for the ball (PA)

Levi Colwill: Bayern Munich are being put off the Chelsea and England defender, 21, by the size of the transfer fee, reports Sky Sports Germany.

Xavi Simons: Paris St-Germain’s 21-year-old Dutch forward is attracting the attention of Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, according to French outlet L’Equipe.