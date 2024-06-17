Andy Murray tips Jack Draper to make impression at highest level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Murray tips Jack Draper to make impression at highest level

By Press Association
Jack Draper claimed his maiden ATP Tour title with victory in the BOSS Open final in Stuttgart (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP/PA)
Jack Draper claimed his maiden ATP Tour title with victory in the BOSS Open final in Stuttgart (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP/PA)

Jack Draper has officially taken over as British number one, but Andy Murray has tipped his compatriot for much bigger honours.

Draper’s run to the BOSS Open final in Stuttgart guaranteed that he would move above Cameron Norrie in the ATP rankings when they were updated on Monday.

The 22-year-old toasted his milestone in style on Sunday after he defeated Matteo Berrettini in three sets to clinch a maiden ATP Tour title and close-friend Murray expects more accolades to follow.

“Amazing for him to win his first tournament and his whole team. Obviously I’m delighted for him,” Murray, speaking from Queen’s Club, reflected.

“This year has been a tricky year for him and it could have looked a whole lot different as well, a lot more positive than it has been because he’s lost a number of extremely close matches.

“You change a couple of those results and all of a sudden he’s up easily in the top-20 in the world. In my eyes, he’s definitely playing good enough to be right up there.

“Yeah, I have had very little impact on Jack’s career. His team, his coaches and everyone that works with him on a day-to-day basis are the ones that have helped him do that. Also his own hard work.

“He genuinely loves the sport. He is really into it, he works really hard and I think grass is a brilliant surface for him. I think he’ll do really well over the years on the surface.

“Yeah, always special to win your first title and everyone is different in terms of things that motivate them.

“Jack, I think, has bigger goals to aspire to than being British number one. In my opinion he can get right up to the top of the game, right to the top of the world rankings.”

Draper paid tribute to Murray after his success in Stuttgart and appears the nature heir to the Scot’s throne when he eventually retires later this year.

British number three Dan Evans can see similarities, adding: “He is a very determined young man and trains exceptionally hard.

“He reminds me quite a lot of Andy in that way. How he is very focused, driven and nothing stops that.

“It is just desserts, I think. The British number one thing was obviously inevitable at some point, but the win is a big thing for him. He hadn’t won so that is a big thing off his back and sets him up well for the grass-court season.”

Norrie, who has lost the tag of British number one after a poor clay-court campaign and an early exit at Nottingham last week, was full of praise for his practice partner.

“I am excited for him. I’m good friends with him, I practice with him all the time,” Norrie said.

“The last five, six years we’ve been pushing each other and obviously he’s doing something well. He is playing great.

“Yeah, I am pumped for Jack.”